Close menu

Six Nations 2023: England's Owen Farrell dropped as Marcus Smith comes in to face France

By Chris JonesBBC rugby union correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments188

Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell
Seven years Owen Farrell's junior, Marcus Smith (right) has won 20 caps for England
Guinness Six Nations - England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England captain Owen Farrell has been replaced by Marcus Smith at fly-half for Saturday's Six Nations match against France at Twickenham.

Smith has been handed the responsibility for running the side after being a sparsely used replacement against Italy and Wales.

It is the most significant selection call of head coach Steve Borthwick's tenure.

Prop Ellis Genge will take over as captain.

"The players selected to face our visitors are again a reflection of what I see to be the right balance of personnel for the challenge we face in this game," said Borthwick.

"Marcus Smith starts at fly-half and Dave Ribbans returns to the matchday 23.

"Congratulations to Ellis Genge, who will captain the side for the first time. Ellis will lead from the front with the sort of dedication and spirit that now rightly typifies this England team."

Short presentational grey line

Teams

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; M Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Flament, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Short presentational grey line

Three times a British and Irish Lion and capped 104 times by England, Farrell was last left out of a full-strength England side at the start of the 2015 World Cup.

Since then he has been an ever-present, either at fly-half or centre, captaining the side since the South Africa tour in 2018.

While his form in an England shirt has been inconsistent over the past few seasons, Borthwick gave the Saracens talisman his full backing in January when naming him captain for the Six Nations campaign.

Farrell started the tournament at inside centre against Scotland, with Smith at fly-half, before reverting to the number 10 shirt for the wins against Italy and Wales.

Replacement Smith only featured for a handful of minutes against Italy and a matter of seconds in Cardiff, and when Borthwick sent him back to his club Harlequins during the fallow week it suggested he had fallen down the pecking order, especially given the return to fitness of George Ford.

But after playing a starring role in Harlequins' victory over Exeter, Smith has made a sensational return to the starting XV and lines up alongside Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade in arguably the biggest match of his career.

"He played really well and it seemed like he came back with a spring in his step, which is good for us," Farrell told BBC Sport on Tuesday.

Farrell's goalkicking, normally so reliable, has also been under scrutiny this season, and he missed four of his six kicks at goal against Wales.

"It's been a focus (in training), but one that is trying to not overthink it, which probably became a bit of the problem in the first place," Farrell said.

"I don't think I've forgotten how to kick. So it's probably about trying not to think too much."

Asked about his role earlier in the week, Farrell said he was happy to do "whatever the team needs".

England must beat France to stay in the Six Nations title hunt, with the world's number one side Ireland lying in wait in Dublin on the final day.

World number two side France have made three changes to the side that beat Scotland in their last outing.

Dorian Aldegheri will face Genge in the scrum after replacing the suspended Mohamed Haouas at tighthead prop, while Francois Cros will start in stead of the injured Anthony Jelonch at six.

In the backs, Jonathan Danty will make his first start in the Six Nations at inside centre, with Yoram Moefana dropping to the bench.

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Comments

Join the conversation

188 comments

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 13:43

    Best bit about this is not that Farrell has been dropped (he is a top player) but that he CAN be dropped. It was Jones major flaw as he would never change the team unless forced by injury. We have too many good players to ignore those in form

    • Reply posted by Daniel, today at 13:57

      Daniel replied:
      Nah, the best bit is definitely Farrell being dropped. That man's been made by nepotism his entire life, time he tasted some equality and humble pie.

  • Comment posted by Linalmeemow, today at 13:39

    Well what's everyone going to moan about now then?!?

    • Reply posted by 4QAll_Labour, today at 13:47

      4QAll_Labour replied:
      I blame Brexit

  • Comment posted by SteveF, today at 13:38

    Ballsy Mr. Borthwick. Fair play

  • Comment posted by andycas123, today at 13:44

    I like it. Would have however liked a change at no 9, Mitchell in place of JVP. This would provide a new improved change all round.

    • Reply posted by Praxisman, today at 13:52

      Praxisman replied:
      Harry Randall is the best No 9 that England can choose but he is returning from injury.

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 13:43

    It’s taken 3 years but finally:

    No Youngs
    No Vunipola
    No Farrell at 12
    No Farrell at 10

    All credit to Steve Borthwick for having the guts.

    As good as these players were all 3 def past their sell by date now.

    • Reply posted by nick_tt, today at 13:52

      nick_tt replied:
      Guts?

      Those changes shouldve been implemented in Borthwick's first game...instead with very little competitive rugby until the WC he didnt makes the necessary changes and has wasted valuable genuine competition time....

      Even after game 1 it was obvious yet he waits until the 4th round, and the 2 toughest fixtures....is it on purpose he puts Smith in now to maybe fail against the best?

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, today at 13:44

    Good call. Clearly we weren't able to find any fluidity in the back line by kicking the ball away, so this is MS's chance to stake a claim in a high stakes game. If he pulls the strings and plays well, (win or lose) then he can lay claim to the 10. If not GF in in the wings, but going back to OF would be an error. We need a playmaker at 10, not a battering ram with a (currently unreliable) boot.

    • Reply posted by Thetruthhurtsmods, today at 13:52

      Thetruthhurtsmods replied:
      Smith......oh dear.

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 13:38

    Delighted - but the irony being that it will be a cold wet day and perfect for aerial bombardment...

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 13:51

      Des Wigwam replied:
      Conditions mean added pressure for Smith even with France as the opposition. Dropping Farrell is correct but Borthwick has left the decision a bit late though

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 13:45

    Over to you Marcus....go well.

    • Reply posted by Cinamonraisenwolf, today at 13:47

      Cinamonraisenwolf replied:
      Yes, big boots to fill.

  • Comment posted by Bill Rees, today at 13:45

    Shaun Edwards the best defence coach in the World will make sure his team close down Smith. Big question is Smith strong enough against World Class players?

    • Reply posted by Thetruthhurtsmods, today at 13:52

      Thetruthhurtsmods replied:
      No, not even close to be able too.

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 13:43

    For the sake of having an exciting last weekend I hope England and Scotland win. Could have 3 teams on 15 points going into the final games.

    • Reply posted by McMucker, today at 13:57

      McMucker replied:
      A Scotland and a France win would have 3 teams on 15 points (assuming no losing bonus point for Ireland & bonuspoint wins for SCO & FRA), but it would also keep ENG in the hunt for the title on the final day. Doubt that's ever happened in 6N history.

  • Comment posted by 21stone number7, today at 13:42

    Ideally, i would have had Danny Care or Randall at SH. Of the two, i would have preferred Mitchell to start. Ruck speed will decide this game. I know JvP can move the ball fast but he hasn't in recent games. Itoje has a bit to prove. Otherwise OK, bring it on.

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 13:42

    Clive Woodward wrote in a daily mail column 2 days ago that Farrell should start. Today he’s saying that smith should start

    If this selection media frenzy has proved anything it’s that scw is totally irrelevant and shouldn’t be listened to

    • Reply posted by SimonB, today at 13:58

      SimonB replied:
      To be fair, anyone reading the column in the Daily Fail probably still thinks Rob Andrew should be playing at 10...

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 13:39

    Good to drop Farrell. Lets see what Smiffy can do.

    • Reply posted by vic28, today at 13:42

      vic28 replied:
      Old Bean will his name appear in the program as Smiffy or Smith

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 13:38

    Very sensible...

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 13:45

      cb replied:
      Well done Borthwick, allows him ultimate flexibility going forward w a message of its only about the best for the team and anyone is droppable, plus it raises standards w many thinking they've got a chance if they are playing well.
      Progressive!

  • Comment posted by Auntiebob, today at 13:46

    couple of minor tweaks and we're there. Mako has lost his carrying impact. VP is too slow (Care, Randall and Mitchell much better options). Wrong Ben on the bench (Earl instead of Curry)

    • Reply posted by Mike Osborn, today at 13:51

      Mike Osborn replied:
      Agree 100%, but might add Dan Cole as also being past it.

  • Comment posted by Just_Not_Cricket, today at 13:48

    Glad that Smith has been given a chance.

    Fingers crossed Arundell gets half an hour to create some carnage.

    Good that Ribbans is on the bench too.

  • Comment posted by Ziltoid, today at 13:44

    Let's just hope VP can give him quick enough ball to work with.

  • Comment posted by chad45, today at 13:42

    Brilliant call - hopefully weather holds up and it’s a cracking game

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 13:41

    Cue people now getting stroppy because they can't moan at both Farrell and Youngs starting....

    • Reply posted by Society needs less Gammon, today at 13:56

      Society needs less Gammon replied:
      Exactly. They'll have to regurgitate some other nonsense soundbite that they've heard now

  • Comment posted by Phileus, today at 13:39

    Tough on Ben Earl...?

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport