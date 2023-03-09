Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Previously, Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell formed a partnership at fly-half and inside centre

Guinness Six Nations - England v France Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Starting Marcus Smith ahead of captain Owen Farrell in England's Six Nations match against France would be a "great call" by coach Steve Borthwick, says World Cup-winning former coach Sir Clive Woodward.

Farrell, who has won 104 caps, is set to drop to the bench, with 24-year-old Smith at fly-half at Twickenham on Saturday.

Woodward says Farrell, 31, has "huge respect" across the rugby world but coaches must sometimes go with their "gut instinct".

"We've all dropped big players," Woodward told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"You have got to make those calls. It's still early days for Steve and, if you are going to make these big calls to try to find out your best starting team, you need to make them early in your career.

"I was looking forward to the game anyway, but even more so now that Smith starts at 10."

Borthwick, who replaced Eddie Jones in December, is set to announce the team to face France at 13:30 GMT on Thursday.

England are third in the table - five points behind leaders Ireland - and can still win the Six Nations after victories in their past two matches, but their attack has lacked fluidity.

Farrell was criticised by Woodward external-link for kicking the ball too often in the 31-14 win over Italy, and missed four attempts at goal in the 20-10 victory against Wales.

Smith, released from the England camp last week, was player of the match as Harlequins thrashed Exeter in the Premiership at Twickenham on Saturday.

He started the opening-game defeat by Scotland, with Farrell at 12, but Ollie Lawrence looks likely to retain his spot at inside centre against France.