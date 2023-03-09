Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Rhys Webb back against Italy for first Wales start in six years

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments114

Louis Rees-Zammit (L) and Rio Dyer share a joke in Wales training
Dragons' Rio Dyer (R) has emerged this season as a rival to Gloucester's Louis Rees-Zammit for a Wales wing spot
Six Nations: Italy v Wales
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Rhys Webb is back at scrum-half for his first Wales start since 2017 against Italy in the Six Nations in Rome on Saturday.

The 34-year-old replaces Tomos Williams while Rio Dyer takes over on the wing from Louis Rees-Zammit.

Wales coach Warren Gatland also brings in Dafydd Jenkins, Jac Morgan, Liam Williams and prop Wyn Jones.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones, Christ Tshiunza, Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Thomas miss out.

Dan Biggar has been ruled out by a back problem so Owen Williams continues at fly-half for winless Wales, with versatile Joe Hawkins providing stand-off cover while starting at centre.

Veteran Ospreys lock Jones is also out of the squad with his 22-year-old team-mate Rhys Davies on the bench to back-up regional colleague Adam Beard and Exeter's Jenkins.

Tshiunza is another to miss out altogether with Leicester Tigers' Tommy Reffell the back row cover.

Ospreys prop Thomas drops to the bench, where George North, 30, will also be among the replacements as cover for Wales' 20-year-old centres Hawkins and Mason Grady.

Wales' back play will be heavily influenced with Webb and Owen Williams at half-back with Hawkins the inside centre playmaker.

Liam Williams was sin-binned in Wales' defeats by Ireland and Scotland and Halfpenny came in at full-back for the defeat by England.

But Liam Williams is back again with Halfpenny also absent from the matchday party.

With Italy also without a win, the trip to Rome is viewed by many as a wooden spoon decider with Wales going to Paris to face France a week later.

Gatland said: "We feel that having watched Italy and how they'll tend to play from everywhere, including their own 22, getting guys on the ball is going to be pretty important.

"Rhys Webb gets an opportunity at nine having been training well. He's been great in the squad, he brings that experience and a voice to that nine position.

"Liam Williams comes in at full back. We did discuss whether we put Louis Rees-Zammit to full back and how that would have looked.

"But he still hasn't played a lot of rugby in terms of coming back from a relatively long injury with his ankle and we just felt with the way the game's going to be and the pace of the game, that him coming off the bench and the impact he can have could be pretty important.

"We've been disappointed with the results so far and for me it's hard to take as it's the first time I've lost three games in the Six Nations with Wales.

"We've had a lot of things going on off the field as well, but there are no excuses.

"The message to the players has been that we have to be smart in terms of the way we play, but we've also got to be brave and make sure that when the opportunities are on we shift the ball.

"We have to keep scanning and looking at options and if there's a chance to move the ball then be brave and do that."

Wales: Liam Williams; Josh Adams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, Rio Dyer; Owen Williams, Rhys Webb; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Tomas Francis, Dafydd Jenkins, Adam Beard, Jac Morgan, Justin Tipuric, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Scott Baldwin, Gareth Thomas, Dillon Lewis, Rhys Davies, Tommy Reffell, Tomos Williams, George North, Louis Rees-Zammit.

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by csjones3, today at 12:01

    on what planet is Dyer a better bet than LRZ??? North back on the bench... Tipuric..... Gatland has lost the plot

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 12:00

    Wooden spoon is ours for the taking

  • Comment posted by big Al, today at 11:58

    Some good some bad, but leaving out our most attacking player RUBBISH. Bigger and AWJ right decision what is Tiperic still doing there !!!

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:03

      Blott replied:
      To be fair to Tipuric he went the full 80 last time out and snaffled a try saving turnover towards the end….

      But yes, for me I’d thank him for his service and start Reffell/Morgan at 7

      Still got Basham, Botham, Young in the queue as well

  • Comment posted by Huw Rees, today at 11:58

    My worry is a yellow card for LW. He does seem to love them

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:01

      Blott replied:
      A player way past his best…. I’d happily wave him off to Japan and save USA few quid

  • Comment posted by Rhiw Boy, today at 12:12

    Surprised no room for Tomkins he can create space unlike North

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 12:15

      longsuffren replied:
      Agree completely, I would have had him on the bench at least.

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 12:26

    I'm amazed that Gatland is leaving LRZ on the bench. Whenever I see him play his sheer speed is amazing. The guy needs to be in the team.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 12:29

      Steve replied:
      World Class in attack (not many on his level), plenty of work ons in other parts of his game.

  • Comment posted by longsuffren, today at 12:14

    So let’s look to move the ball, ie play from anywhere, but leaves out LRZ? I don’t get that, if it’s do or die, surely you want somebody who can execute the game plan?

  • Comment posted by gwynjones22, today at 12:13

    What an opportunity missed and should have thrown caution to the wind and left out the ones nearing the end of their careers out and given youth a chance.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 12:06

    Italy for the win. Wales are completely out of sorts at the moment and whilst Capuozzo is a big loss for Italy, they will have enough to inflict back to back defeats on Wales. Wales really are poor at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 11:59

    Just can’t really get excited about crashball version 2…

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:10

      Blott replied:
      Don’t watch then, it’s not compulsory

  • Comment posted by Lead Belly, today at 11:57

    Just in time for the wooden spoon 🥄

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 11:59

      Blott replied:
      That looks like a metal one to me….. if your talking spoons I take it your in Wetherspoons at the experts bar 🍻🍻🍻

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:07

    Italy by 10.

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 12:06

    Reffell and LRS on the bench lol.

    Gatland is clueless.

    • Reply posted by Ross, today at 12:15

      Ross replied:
      LRS defensive play was particularly poor vs England and needs to up this aspect of his game. Kick up the proverbial perhaps.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 12:23

    Big call having Joe Hawkins covering fly half. What if he gets injured. I would of had Patchell instead of North covering the bench. Apart from that it's worth trying new things.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 12:28

      Steve replied:
      Hawkins has big potential but is still finding his feet at 12.

      You can count on 1 hand the number of pro games he’s played at 10, let alone to cover there at International level.

      His talent is without doubt but experience is very limited right now.

      Big risk!

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 12:23

    An extremely conservative selection that I see little long-term benefit in even if we win.

    Largely an older side, clearly moving away from trying to evolve the attack.

    A pack with hardly any carriers, & a 9 that looks left & right 5 times b4 passing, a 10 that stands deeper than the ocean, & both love to kick the leather of it.

    I struggle to see why picked the centres we have, won’t see the 🏉

  • Comment posted by llareggub, today at 12:20

    Honestly do not know what to make of this selection. No LRZ? Probably the only world class player in the squad on form. Reffell still doesn't get a start? I would still have Biggar on the bench .. world class kicker IMHO. As I say .. a bit confused at the moment .. but I will be shouting for them on Saturday.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 12:26

      Steve replied:
      I don’t mind dropping LRZ. He’s Workd class in attack but other areas of his game need work, & leaving a player out to focus the mind of working on their deficiencies I don’t think is always a bad thing.

      It’s the complete lack of tactical strategy, going back to just kicking 9&10, and going back to the old guard when our pack lacks power & dynamism I’m struggling with.

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 12:17

    Liam Williams is a liability, Halfpenny a crock. Who ill be Fullback for World cup? More than happy to see selections in 6N used to try to get a competitive team for the World cup. Jonny Williams and Kieran Williams both in the background for centre if Hawkins becomes 10. Reffell? LRZ?

    • Reply posted by Blott, today at 12:21

      Blott replied:
      I’d run Josh Adams at 15, he’s got the skill set and showed that a few years back at Worcester

  • Comment posted by longsuffren, today at 12:29

    Disappointed not see wainwright on the bench, tips dropped and Reffell starting. If it’s picked on form, that’s how it should look.

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 12:25

    Forecast for Rome on saturday is warm and sunny. A few years ago those conditions would have suited Wales more than Italy, now though Italy play a fast and open game. So, having Webb instead of Williams or Hardy is puzzling. Potentially a good game to watch but Gatland's conservative style (box kicking) will likely spoil the spectacle and ensure an Italian win.

    • Reply posted by Red Card, today at 12:29

      Red Card replied:
      Web been playing some of his best rugby, deserves his chance, good luck to him,Williams is a superb scrum half, might spark Williams form to achieve his full potential, because I think he has the potential to be world class, might be the push needed. Good luck Wales

  • Comment posted by Teddingtontaff, today at 12:18

    On the face of it, not a bad selection. Little bit surprised at one or two inclusions, but hey, there's not much between many of the available players. Wales have to win, else I foresee a few being permanently "retired". Wales to win...just.

