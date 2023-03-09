Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jack Andrew is in his testimonial year at Cornish Pirates having played more than 200 times for the club

Cornish Pirates prop Jack Andrew has been banned for a minimum of two weeks after admitting a dangerous tackle in Saturday's win at Ampthill.

The 32-year-old was cited after receiving a yellow card after half an hour for a challenge on Josh Smart.

An independent disciplinary panel banned Andrew for three weeks.

However, Andrew will have a week taken off his ban if he successfully completes the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme.

He will definitely miss the Pirates' Championship games against Coventry and London Scottish, but would be available to face league leaders Ealing on 25 March if he completes the necessary training.