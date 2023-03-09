Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Manu Tuilagi is currently serving a three-match ban after being sent off against Northampton Saints last month

Sale Sharks head coach Alex Sanderson says the ball is in Manu Tuilagi's court as he decides whether or not to sign a new deal to stay at the club.

The England centre's contract with Sale expires at the end of the season and it is understood Tuilagi, 31, has had offers from clubs in France and Japan.

"I've spoken to Manu and there is something on the table when before there was very little," Sanderson said.

"The ball is more in his court than ours."

Tuilagi, who has won 50 caps for England, has been with Sale since joining from Leicester Tigers in 2020, but agreeing a new deal with a high-profile player is one of the challenges of the Premiership's salary cap.

A host of England players have already been signed by French clubs for next season with Exeter Chiefs pair, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and back row Sam Simmonds, moving to Montpellier after the World Cup.

Northampton Saints lock David Ribbans is joining Toulon and Harlequins centre Joe Marchant will head to Stade Francais.

However, Sanderson is hopeful of Tuilagi remaining with Sale.

"What Manu did because he wants to stay, is give us as long as possible," Sanderson told the club's website. external-link

"We said there was nothing for these reasons but something could happen the longer you leave it because of the changing face of the salary cap.

"We found a way but whether it's enough, we haven't had that conversation yet, so the ball is shoved towards him.

"I know Manu has offers from France and Japan but him not moving on is because of his desire to stay here, which I think is commendable."