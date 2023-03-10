Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Scotland v Ireland - Jonny & Richie Gray in second row

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland XV
Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app, listen to radio commentary & follow text updates

Jonny and Richie Gray will form Scotland's second row for the Six Nations game against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Exeter lock Jonny replaces the banned Grant Gilchrist, who was sent off in the defeat in France two weeks ago.

Jack Dempsey comes in at number eight, with Matt Fagerson switching to blindside flanker, and Jamie Ritchie to openside, with Hamish Watson left out.

Gregor Townsend again picks the same backline, with Darcy Graham injured.

Scotland's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2012 - the fourth men's player to reach the tally for his country.

Jonny Gray will enter the list of Scotland's top-10 most capped players as he features for the 76th time.

"We had to make a change with Grant banned, and with the back row we feel Jack has done really well off the bench and been training at a really high level," said Townsend about his two changes in the pack.

"Jack has been very consistent in his play, and integrated well with the group, and we feel it is the right time and the right opposition for him to start.

"Scott Cummings and Hamish [Watson] can add real speed off the bench."

Lock Cummings, who was called up this week after missing Scotland's last seven matches because of a foot injury, is named among the replacements in preference to Sam Skinner.

It is the fourth consecutive game Townsend has selected the same personnel in the backs, who have scored 10 of Scotland's 12 tries in the 2023 championship.

Ali Price will again cover Ben White at scrum-half after being left out of the opening two match-day squads and there are also places for Blair Kinghorn and Chris Harris as Townsend opts for a 5-3 split on the bench.

Captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong return to the Ireland team after injury while Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan, Peter O'Mahony are also recalled.

Fit-again centre Robbie Henshaw and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are among the replacements.

Townsend's side host Ireland then Italy to conclude this year's championship, having beaten England and Wales before the defeat in Paris.

If they defeat Andy Farrell's fancied side it would complete their first Triple Crown in 33 years.

Townsend says full-back Hogg is "highly motivated and in very good physical shape" as he prepares to reach a century of appearances for his country.

"I was part of the Scotland set-up as an assistant coach as Stuart won his first cap in Wales and did really well," said the former fly-half.

"He's always had a great all-round skill-set and his basics have been at a high level since he was 18 or 19.

"I remember watching him as a 16-year-old for Hawick in the Gala Sevens, then playing Scotland Under-18s, then scoring a brilliant try for Scotland A - and he's gone on to have a wonderful international career."

  • Comment posted by Rugby4lifenotjustxmas, today at 13:24

    As a proud Englishman, I am looking forward to watching this game, both teams are the top of their game and with both Gray brothers in the starting line up, am fancying Scotland to really make a fist of it. Hats off to Mr Hogg, 100 caps is no mean feat in today's game

    • Reply posted by Dai Quietly, today at 13:49

      Dai Quietly replied:
      Whilst a fabulous and well-deserved achievement for Hogg, 100 caps is so much easier now than it used to be, given the sheer number of international fixtures these days. Going back to the 70's, The Pontypool Front Row only just managed 100 caps between them - and that includes the 15 or so for the B&I Lions. Players of their class could have amassed 400 between them these days.

  • Comment posted by Roland F, today at 13:22

    Irish fan in peace- think this is a great Scotland team and I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if they win the triple crown at home.
    Really looking forward to this match.

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 13:55

      Doug replied:
      It's going to be a belter.

  • Comment posted by josh, today at 13:37

    Why has George Horne been dropped from the squad? I don’t think it’s a coincidence that we finished strongly when he came on against England and Wales.

    I feel like we have shown France/Ireland too much respect by selecting the more conservative option at scrum half on the bench. Neither side would want to face Horne zipping the ball around towards the end of the match.

    • Reply posted by MAN Of The Match, today at 13:41

      MAN Of The Match replied:
      Horne, for whatever reason, is not one of Townsend's favourites. He has been better than Price for many years now but has been criminally underused.

  • Comment posted by mg 21-12, today at 13:37

    Poor BBC article - can't even get the team correct and don't list the subs!

    • Reply posted by Respect has to be earned, today at 14:16

      Respect has to be earned replied:
      What do you expect from the English and Welsh Broadcasting Corporation?

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 13:21

    Again, congrats to Hogg on his 100 caps. Decent team. Not sure about the back-row, especially with Watson on the bench and Darge fit. Glad to see Jones and Tuipulotu starting again, with Harris to come off the bench. The Gray brothers are back starting. 💪 Please lads keep 15 players on the pitch. Seen the Ireland lineup. A bit scared to be honest. All the best to the lads.

    • Reply posted by JayElle, today at 13:24

      JayElle replied:
      Nothing to be scared about. Ireland know this is the Biggest test of 6N.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:27

    Our esteemed experts at the bbc announcing the wrong team….unbelievable!!!

    • Reply posted by Bigpad, today at 13:54

      Bigpad replied:
      Wrong – totally believable and par for the course.

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 13:21

    Good luck to them both.Tough battle ahead against that Irish pack. Has the makings of a classic match.

    • Reply posted by SALTY, today at 14:01

      SALTY replied:
      Definitely our toughest match. Scotland will be like France..stay with Ire for about an hour before boys in green steak away

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 13:36

    English but looking forward to this as can watch with neutral eye as just enjoy.

    Should be Ireland but should many times turns into wasn't when talking sport.

    Enjoy game folks I will.

  • Comment posted by cb, today at 13:27

    Not sure about this... 2nd row, a bit of a Gray area for the Scots in such a big game... :)

    • Reply posted by Andy Malcolm, today at 13:35

      Andy Malcolm replied:
      dearie me

  • Comment posted by 8Ace, today at 13:29

    Ben White is the starting 9, not Price, thankfully, who shouldn't even be on the bench.

  • Comment posted by Armchair expert, today at 13:21

    Is the listing of Price in the team an error then?

    • Reply posted by Kai Le Serris, today at 13:28

      Kai Le Serris replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by North Berwick, today at 13:27

    You could at the very least get the line-up correct. You don't really care, do you?

  • Comment posted by Scotland Rugby 123, today at 13:22

    Great to see the Gray brothers starting together again, must be quite a few years since that happened last. Dempsey has carried well off the bench so excited to see him start, though a bit worried about the breakdown battle with no specialist 7s. Curious to know what the decision was behind dropping Nel, perhaps an injury? But all in all looks a strong side

  • Comment posted by nick, today at 13:20

    50 shades of……

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 13:23

      Cornish Granite replied:
      Very good, Sir. Made me smile,

  • Comment posted by clartypats, today at 13:27

    Like previous posters congratulations to Hogg, and assume that SRU website correct and White [deservedly] starts. Not that surprised to see Dempsey start - Ritchie should do a decent job [with help from his mates] at the breakdown. Hoep Dempsey gets stuck into O'mahoney from the start. Gie it laldie!

  • Comment posted by Euan Ramsay, today at 13:23

    This looks wrong, not the selection announced by Scottish rugby on twitter

    • Reply posted by Doug, today at 13:55

      Doug replied:
      It is. How they can manage to screw that up is beyond belief.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 13:40

    What has happened to George Horne?? His form has been excellent and his pace breaking forward is phenomenal!!!!

    Very tough to live with him coming off the bench…

    • Reply posted by Rodmack, today at 13:54

      Rodmack replied:
      Didn’t play all that well against Zebre if you watched it. Might just have been an off day, but he should have been standing out against poor opposition and he didn’t. Dempsey, on the other hand, was immense against Ulster and I think it’s a the right call from what I’ve seen.

  • Comment posted by Chunty, today at 13:40

    Just about had a heart attack when I saw Price at 9 but I believe that is a mistake and it is, rightfully, Ben White.

    Good that Toonie has stuck with the same team, change in the back row is a good one, Dempsey has been putting his hand up for a start for a while. Hope Cummings is fit, he's probably the best lock we have if he's on form.

  • Comment posted by AJ Brown, today at 13:28

    Every one of those forwards is a great carrier - if they get going (giving the backs some ball going forward), it’ll be fantastic!

  • Comment posted by Homebro, today at 13:20

    Are Scotland not the bi-perennial grand slam-chasing defeaters?
    I just hope we don't give them a 19pt head start.

