Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app, listen to radio commentary & follow text updates

Jonny and Richie Gray will form Scotland's second row for the Six Nations game against Grand Slam-chasing Ireland at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Exeter lock Jonny replaces the banned Grant Gilchrist, who was sent off in the defeat in France two weeks ago.

Jack Dempsey comes in at number eight, with Matt Fagerson switching to blindside flanker, and Jamie Ritchie to openside, with Hamish Watson left out.

Gregor Townsend again picks the same backline, with Darcy Graham injured.

Scotland's record try-scorer Stuart Hogg will win his 100th cap having made his debut against Wales in 2012 - the fourth men's player to reach the tally for his country.

Jonny Gray will enter the list of Scotland's top-10 most capped players as he features for the 76th time.

"We had to make a change with Grant banned, and with the back row we feel Jack has done really well off the bench and been training at a really high level," said Townsend about his two changes in the pack.

"Jack has been very consistent in his play, and integrated well with the group, and we feel it is the right time and the right opposition for him to start.

"Scott Cummings and Hamish [Watson] can add real speed off the bench."

Lock Cummings, who was called up this week after missing Scotland's last seven matches because of a foot injury, is named among the replacements in preference to Sam Skinner.

It is the fourth consecutive game Townsend has selected the same personnel in the backs, who have scored 10 of Scotland's 12 tries in the 2023 championship.

Ali Price will again cover Ben White at scrum-half after being left out of the opening two match-day squads and there are also places for Blair Kinghorn and Chris Harris as Townsend opts for a 5-3 split on the bench.

Captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong return to the Ireland team after injury while Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan, Peter O'Mahony are also recalled.

Fit-again centre Robbie Henshaw and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park are among the replacements.

Townsend's side host Ireland then Italy to conclude this year's championship, having beaten England and Wales before the defeat in Paris.

If they defeat Andy Farrell's fancied side it would complete their first Triple Crown in 33 years.

Townsend says full-back Hogg is "highly motivated and in very good physical shape" as he prepares to reach a century of appearances for his country.

"I was part of the Scotland set-up as an assistant coach as Stuart won his first cap in Wales and did really well," said the former fly-half.

"He's always had a great all-round skill-set and his basics have been at a high level since he was 18 or 19.

"I remember watching him as a 16-year-old for Hawick in the Gala Sevens, then playing Scotland Under-18s, then scoring a brilliant try for Scotland A - and he's gone on to have a wonderful international career."