Tadhg Furlong is given his first taste of action in this year's Six Nations after injury

Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland welcome back a number of key players as they make six changes to their starting team for Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

Captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong return after recovering from injuries.

Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan, Peter O'Mahony are also recalled to the Irish starting line-up.

Fit-again Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are named among the replacements for the Murrayfield game.

Ireland continue their bid for the Grand Slam after winning their opening three matches, Andy Farrell's side having defeated Wales, France and Italy as they chase a first clean sweep of victories since 2018.

Sexton replaces Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne after missing the win over Italy because of a groin problem, with Murray being selected after producing an impressive performance as a substitute against Italy.

Replacement scrum-half Gibson-Park is likely to see his first action of the 2023 tournament as Craig Casey drops out of the squad following his first Six Nations start in Rome.

Ringrose reclaims his berth at outside centre after being a late withdrawal from the win over Italy, Bundee Aki having switched from 12 for that game and Stuart McCloskey slotting in at inside centre.

Aki retains his place in the team for the match in Edinburgh, with McCloskey seemingly ruled out late on by what Farrell described as a "little bit of a niggle", with the Ireland management saying last week that the Ulster player had experienced a sore calf following the game in Rome.

"It certainly hasn't been planned," said Farrell of Ireland's midfield selection.

"I'd be lying if I said it was but it's nice to try and get the balance right by giving people the chance to show their worth."

Aki scored a try after being a late switch to the number 13 shirt in Rome following Ringrose's cry-off but the Connacht man had a mixed afternoon in the outside centre role as he missed a number of tackles and also conceded a couple of penalties but now has the opportunity to impress in his regular inside centre role.

Stuart McCloskey's injury niggle means that Bundee Aki starts at inside centre after having a mixed day in the number 13 jersey against Italy

Prop Furlong is another who has not played any part in the championship so far - he comes into the front row to replace Connacht tight-head Finlay Bealham, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a knee injury after starting the first three games.

Furlong has not started a game since 3 December but Farrell indicated he had no doubts about the Wexford man's readiness for the Murrayfield contest.

"He's across his detail like no other.....Tadhg doesn't have to tear himself apart mentally to get himself up to speed because he's already figured it out," added the Ireland coach.

"He's one of those who is probably, when he's driving the car or sat in his room, or having a bit of food or whatever, he's probably thinking about the game anyway so when it comes to training, he's all boxed off.

"He brings confidence to the team by how he prepares and that gives us confidence to know that he's ready to play."

Doris back at number eight as O'Mahony starts

Sheehan returns at hooker after overcoming his hamstring injury, with Ronan Kelleher preferred to Rob Herring as back-up in the matchday 23.

Henderson continues in the second row alongside James Ryan in the absence of the injured Tadhg Beirne, the Ulsterman getting the nod ahead of Ryan Baird, another who performed well when introduced off the bench against Italy.

James Lowe reported calf soreness after that encounter in Rome but is passed fit to start the crucial encounter against the Scots.

O'Mahony's return means Caelan Doris moves from the flanker role he fulfilled against Italy to his more accustomed position at number eight.

Henshaw returns to the squad having not played since November because of hamstring and wrist injuries.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, O'Toole, Baird, Conan, Gibson-Park, Byrne, Henshaw.