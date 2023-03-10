Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ireland make six changes as key players return to face Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Tadhg Furlong
Tadhg Furlong is given his first taste of action in this year's Six Nations after injury
Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 12 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland welcome back a number of key players as they make six changes to their starting team for Sunday's Six Nations match against Scotland.

Captain Johnny Sexton, Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong return after recovering from injuries.

Conor Murray, Dan Sheehan, Peter O'Mahony are also recalled to the Irish starting line-up.

Fit-again Robbie Henshaw and Jamison Gibson-Park are named among the replacements for the Murrayfield game.

Ireland continue their bid for the Grand Slam after winning their opening three matches, Andy Farrell's side having defeated Wales, France and Italy as they chase a first clean sweep of victories since 2018.

Sexton replaces Leinster team-mate Ross Byrne after missing the win over Italy because of a groin problem, with Murray being selected after producing an impressive performance as a substitute against Italy.

Replacement scrum-half Gibson-Park is likely to see his first action of the 2023 tournament as Craig Casey drops out of the squad following his first Six Nations start in Rome.

Ringrose reclaims his berth at outside centre after being a late withdrawal from the win over Italy, Bundee Aki having switched from 12 for that game and Stuart McCloskey slotting in at inside centre.

Aki retains his place in the team for the match in Edinburgh, with McCloskey seemingly ruled out late on by what Farrell described as a "little bit of a niggle", with the Ireland management saying last week that the Ulster player had experienced a sore calf following the game in Rome.

"It certainly hasn't been planned," said Farrell of Ireland's midfield selection.

"I'd be lying if I said it was but it's nice to try and get the balance right by giving people the chance to show their worth."

Aki scored a try after being a late switch to the number 13 shirt in Rome following Ringrose's cry-off but the Connacht man had a mixed afternoon in the outside centre role as he missed a number of tackles and also conceded a couple of penalties but now has the opportunity to impress in his regular inside centre role.

Ireland's Bundee Aki
Stuart McCloskey's injury niggle means that Bundee Aki starts at inside centre after having a mixed day in the number 13 jersey against Italy

Prop Furlong is another who has not played any part in the championship so far - he comes into the front row to replace Connacht tight-head Finlay Bealham, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the competition with a knee injury after starting the first three games.

Furlong has not started a game since 3 December but Farrell indicated he had no doubts about the Wexford man's readiness for the Murrayfield contest.

"He's across his detail like no other.....Tadhg doesn't have to tear himself apart mentally to get himself up to speed because he's already figured it out," added the Ireland coach.

"He's one of those who is probably, when he's driving the car or sat in his room, or having a bit of food or whatever, he's probably thinking about the game anyway so when it comes to training, he's all boxed off.

"He brings confidence to the team by how he prepares and that gives us confidence to know that he's ready to play."

Doris back at number eight as O'Mahony starts

Sheehan returns at hooker after overcoming his hamstring injury, with Ronan Kelleher preferred to Rob Herring as back-up in the matchday 23.

Henderson continues in the second row alongside James Ryan in the absence of the injured Tadhg Beirne, the Ulsterman getting the nod ahead of Ryan Baird, another who performed well when introduced off the bench against Italy.

James Lowe reported calf soreness after that encounter in Rome but is passed fit to start the crucial encounter against the Scots.

O'Mahony's return means Caelan Doris moves from the flanker role he fulfilled against Italy to his more accustomed position at number eight.

Henshaw returns to the squad having not played since November because of hamstring and wrist injuries.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Ringrose, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Murray; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Henderson, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, O'Toole, Baird, Conan, Gibson-Park, Byrne, Henshaw.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 14:26

    The best team in the World gets even stronger. Ireland should win this but good luck Scotland you're going to need it!

  • Comment posted by slop, today at 14:23

    Mistake. Big mistake.

    OK Ireland weren't going to win it anyway but Sexton is too old for the world cup. The time has passed for a new 10 to be fully bedded in.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 14:21

    Aki needs to keep his discipline. He can be a liability.

  • Comment posted by Rob Kelly, today at 14:21

    Yikes the Irish squad is strong.

    Good luck to both teams, please both of you give us the feast of attacking rugby all your quick ball and visionary halfbacks should!

  • Comment posted by Blodwin, today at 14:21

    What a lovely comment from SimonofSurrey!
    Thank you from this Scotsman marooned in Sussex, loyal to the cause but not seeking escape from a beautiful place after umpteen years!
    Look forward to a great game.

  • Comment posted by Sid69, today at 14:18

    A trong team looking even stronger and Scotland looking better than ever in 6N. Should be a classic!

  • Comment posted by weejim, today at 14:18

    Should be a tight game, but Ireland have already beaten South Africa recently so hopefully so it again!

  • Comment posted by irish kev, today at 14:18

    Irish side look old

  • Comment posted by Foxy, today at 14:16

    Ireland will be too strong for Scotland. Probably between 7-10 points. I speak as a Scot who is puzzled by the Irish claims, mainly journos I accept, that Scotland are arrogant. We are no such thing.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 14:14

    Two bonafide 'six nation' teams.

  • Comment posted by Myprettykitty , today at 14:14

    C'mon the Scots

  • Comment posted by gbt, today at 14:13

    The weather forecast is wet and may hinder both teams’ excellent approach thus far. Ireland’s experience should nick a close encounter, perhaps decided on goal kicking, but the crowd will be very noisy and a top game is assured.

  • Comment posted by House of pain, today at 14:05

  • Comment posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 14:05

    Englishman in peace. Possibly the strongest ever Irish 23 v the strongest Scottish team in living memory. What’s not to look forward to, whether favouring one side or as a neutral? Good luck to both teams: please lay on a feast of positive, attacking rugby.

    • Reply posted by ic1cle, today at 14:15

      ic1cle replied:
      the weather may play it’s part as the ultimate spectacle - otherwise agree. All to look fwd to.

  • Comment posted by Next_Question, today at 14:03

    As a Scot, flattered to be facing your 1st XV.

    Just don't pick a weaker side against the English!!!

    • Reply posted by The big piece, today at 14:06

      The big piece replied:
      The same Ireland that haven't made it past the RWC 1/4s? They'll win the 6N and then have another stinker at the RWC - mark my words. It's as consistent as sunrise.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 14:03

    Looking at that Ireland team if Scotland pull it off its up there with one of the best results in Scottish rugby history. That's the strongest team Ireland could field. Its going to be an amazing day with 2 teams going for it

    • Reply posted by Lead Belly, today at 14:04

      Lead Belly replied:
      It’s not the strongest unfortunately but still very good.

  • Comment posted by Scarletnoir, today at 14:02

    Good side - Ireland have impressive strength in depth. Can't help but feel that they'll miss Beirne a bit, though - they don't have another player with his all-round skills.

  • Comment posted by spot the ball, today at 14:01

    imagine a team that can have Kelleher, Conan, Gibson-Park, Healy and Henshaw on the bench

    • Reply posted by The big piece, today at 14:03

      The big piece replied:
      Yep, a very average one. That's why these players are on the bench and not starting

  • Comment posted by Schleswigholstein Irish, today at 14:00

    Two very strong teams.It will be a nailbiter.

  • Comment posted by Trevelyanscorn, today at 14:00

    Phil Coulter will be on hand to make sure Scots use right tempo .

