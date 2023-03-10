Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales will slip out of the world's top ten if they lose to Italy on Saturday

Six Nations: Italy v Wales Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Captain Ken Owens says a Six Nations win against Italy in Rome on Saturday can help lift struggling Wales.

Wales prop up the Six Nations table following three defeats as they bid to avoid finishing bottom, and have been beset by off-the-field issues.

Coach Warren Gatland revealed there had been a "significant split" within the squad over potential strike action.

But Owens insisted: "We are all proud Welshmen, we put the shirt on to get results and make the country proud."

The Scarlets hooker added: "It has been a tough couple of weeks. Hopefully we get a win tomorrow [Saturday] and we can build from there with the last game the week after and then onto the World Cup."

Wales will slip out of the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time if they lose on Saturday.

Owens, 36, is not only seeking a first win since being given the captaincy by Warren Gatland, but has had to lead the squad through a traumatic period off the pitch.

Wales' top players threatened not to play in their last game against England in protest at the continued financial uncertainty within Welsh rugby, before deciding to take the field.

Owens has been at the heart of the discussions.

"It has been different," said Owens.

"There has been a lot going in off the field, which has been tough to deal with at times and we have not had consistency in performance or results.

"There has been a lot of change and it was not going to happen overnight.

"New coaches have come and there are some talented youngsters coming in and getting their first opportunities at Test level.

"It is going to take time to get that consistency in everything we are trying to do.

"I am confident we are on the right track, we are tight as a group and we are going to keep building. I'm proud to lead these boys."

'Out of the goldfish bowl'

It is little wonder then that Owens believes time away from Wales could benefit a squad healing some divides.

'A hugely emotional time'

Rather than returning to Cardiff from Rome, they will spend a week in Nice preparing for their final Six Nations match against France in Paris on Saturday, 18 March.

"You do get caught in the goldfish bowl," said Owens.

"The scrutiny comes on ever harder so it's great for us to come away for 10 days and put into action a World Cup training plan as well.

"It will be good spending time with the squad away from Wales and concentrate fully on the rugby and not worry about the rest of it."

Owens returns to a place with happy memories of scoring two tries in a convincing 2021 win in Rome and he is not the only Welshman with history against Italy.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Rhys Webb makes his first Six Nations start in six years and it is fitting that his return to the number nine jersey should come against the Azzurri.

The 34-year-old Ospreys half-back made his international debut against Italy in 2012 and was a try-scorer against them in 2015 and 2016.

However, an injury in the final summer warm-up game against the Italians ruled him out of the 2015 World Cup. Four years later he was ruled ineligible by his move to Toulon.

Rhys Webb made his Test debut against Italy in 2012

On returning to the Ospreys to end his Test exile, Webb's first appearance was as a replacement against Italy in 2020.

Now the road to redemption leads to the Eternal City and the former British and Irish Lions scrum-half has no regrets.

"That ambition to wear the number nine jersey has always been there. I never thought it was over," he said.

"I have never once thought about packing it in or it is over, never been one to say 'it's gone'.

"A lot has happened in those six years. I went to France and came back, and got left out. But I don't regret anything. For me things happen for a reason.

"I've never been one to let my standards slip, I've always wanted to be involved in the Wales team and have that number nine jersey."