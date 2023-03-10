Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ruadhan Quinn scored three of Ireland's 12 tries at Scotstoun

Under-20s Six Nations: Scotland v Ireland Scotland (0) 7 Tries: Tait Cons: Townsend Ireland (47) 82 Tries: Quinn 3, Osborne, Barrett, McCarthy, Gunne, McNabney, Mangan, Sheahan, Telfer, Cawley Cons: Prendergast 7, Lynch 4

Ireland Under-20s remain on course for a second successive Grand Slam after routing Scotland 82-7 at Scotstoun.

Ruadhan Quinn scored three of Ireland's 12 tries as they led 47-0 at half-time.

Andrew Osborne, Fiachra Barrett, Gus McCarthy, Fintan Gunne and James McNabney also scored first-half tries.

Corey Tait replied for Scotland but Quinn completed his hat-trick before Diarmuid Mangan, Danny Sheahan, Rory Telfer and Oscar Cawley added further Irish tries.

Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast again kicked superbly superb as he landed seven of his eight conversions before being replaced early in the second half by Matthew Lynch, who added the extras for the visitors' remaining four touchdowns.

Scotland ended the contest with 14 men after second row Jake Parkinson received a red card in the 70th minute for a head-on-head tackle on Ireland's Evan O'Connell.

Scotland scrum-half Finlay Burgess had to receive oxygen as he was stretchered off in the first half although he was able to give a thumbs-up gesture to the crowd on his way to the dressing-rooms.

Ireland, who move top of the table, will clinch a second successive under-20 Grand Slam if they beat England in their final match in championship at Musgrave Park in Cork next Sunday.

England went into Friday's series of fixtures in top spot after three opening bonus-point wins but they were hammered 42-7 by France in Bath.