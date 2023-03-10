Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Marcus Smith recall gives England v France added spice

By Mantej MannBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ellis Genge smiles with his teammates
Friday's England captain's run at Twickenham was led by Ellis Genge (left) for the first time
Guinness Six Nations - England v France
Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 11 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

England v France is not nicknamed 'Le Crunch' by coincidence.

The 2023 edition of this fierce rivalry between two heavyweights of northern hemisphere rugby sees both sides needing to avoid defeat to maintain their Six Nations title challenge.

France, the reigning champions, are favourites to end their 18-year wait for a win at Twickenham but England fans may be arriving at HQ on Saturday with a spring in their step.

Steve Borthwick has made just one change to the side that beat Wales in their last outing, but it is one which World Cup-winning coach Sir Clive Woodward described as a "great call".

The exciting Marcus Smith is tasked with bringing attacking flair at fly-half as he steps in for captain Owen Farrell.

Smith started the defeat against Scotland, with Farrell deployed at inside centre, but the combination failed to set the game alight.

Farrell's pragmatism has been favoured to steer the ship since then, but despite victories against Italy and Wales, Smith has been recalled to the starting XV after impressing on club duty last weekend.

Smith is capable of penetrating any defence with his acceleration and dead-eye distribution, while the physicality and hard running lines of Ollie Lawrence at 12 should help the Harlequins star play to his strengths.

'Farrell's experience on the bench is invaluable'

Farrell will be disappointed not to start against Les Blues but Borthwick says the 31-year-old, who has won 104 caps, will have a key role to play off the bench.

France and their talisman Antoine Dupont are expecting no less.

"Smith is a player who enjoys the attacking game, he's great at the one-on-ones," the France skipper said.

"He might not have as much control over the game as Farrell, but having Farrell's experience on the bench is invaluable. It's a massive asset.

"At this level, the final minutes of the game are very important so having Farrell come off the bench is great for them.

"A team's strategy doesn't change just because of one player. Both Smith and Farrell know how to fit within what is asked of the coach and the group.

"We know they'll be leaning towards the kicking game, they enjoy putting their opponent under pressure.

"Smith knows how to do it and he might be more dangerous than Farrell. Farrell is better defensively. They have different profiles but can be complementary at the end of the game."

Owen Farrell addresses his England team-mates
Owen Farrell (centre) will start on the bench on Saturday

Genge to lead England in Farrell's absence

As well as Smith, Ellis Genge is also a beneficiary of Farrell's initial absence.

The prop will lead the side for the first time against France after being promoted from vice-captain, and no one is more pleased than England forwards coach Richard Cockerill.

When asked if he foresaw Genge's transition from talented youngster to England captain Cockerill, who signed the prop when he was Leicester Tigers coach, said: "He was a really aggressive young man, young player, with a lot of natural ability who just needed a little bit of guidance in how to channel it.

"I probably at that point was just happy to keep him out of trouble," said a laughing Cockerill.

"Ellis has matured and developed really well. He's worked really hard at his game both on and off the field and he's matured into a great person and he's a wonderful player."

Cockerill will leave the England set-up to join French side Montpellier as forwards coach after the tournament, and he says Saturday's game will give his current side a chance to test themselves against a strong pack.

"I like the passion and the rawness about French rugby," he said. "They love their forward play - not that the English don't - but that appeals to me having played there myself.

"We know what physical attributes they bring, they're a big team. Tactically they're very good, but we like to think we're a physical team as well and it's a great opportunity for us to test our set-piece.

"We're going to have to be aggressive when we need to be and really smart when we need to be.

"The French have a great love for the game, the forward battle they see as a game within itself, so we hope there's a little bit of that and hopefully it won't be as dirty as when I played."

France aiming to end Twickenham curse

France won the Grand Slam last year and are the number two side in the world.

Fabien Galthie's side won every game in 2022 and arrive at Twickenham having lost just once in their last 16 Tests.

But there is one unwanted record they will want to end on Saturday. France have not won away against England in the Six Nations since 2005.

Six Nations table

Both sides need bonus-point victories to keep their title credentials alive, or unbeaten Ireland can secure the Six Nations trophy with the full five points in Edinburgh.

Defeat for either side will end their challenge, but if Scotland can upset the world number one team, they too will stand a chance of victory on the final day.

Calculators at the ready.

Comments

Join the conversation

48 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:33

    I keep being asked if I have a prediction. Here's a couple, I'll get multiple downvotes and replies.

    Oh, usual suspects will keep going on and on about England and Smith and Farrell ad nauseum.

    There you go.

  • Comment posted by macster, today at 22:32

    to many he is the “future” if that’s so then give the lad a chance & select a team with inbuilt pace, back row centres wings fullback, he should not be expected to do it all, Wilkinson suffered severe injuries due to hard tackling, yes he’ll be targeted but give him quick ball & he won’t get hammered, the back row will have to work harder to shut down the midfield, can he take the knocks ? hope so

  • Comment posted by Michael, today at 22:28

    This game is not about how well Smith plays, but how well the team gels and plays. JVP and Smith need a good forward base, with quick ball going forward. You cannot attack on your heels! You cannot attack with slow ball. I rate Smith, he brings things that no other player can do. But, only if the team plays well.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 22:34

      SD replied:
      Absolutely, so much focus on him but how well he plays will be determined by back row, scrum half and centres.

  • Comment posted by paul mcdonald, today at 22:27

    I have a sneaky feeling that England might just pull a number on France tomorrow.

    • Reply posted by Mr Burrows, today at 22:34

      Mr Burrows replied:
      Must be a very sneaky, glasses/fake-nose-and-moustache feeling indeed.

      If they do obviously I'd love it, but they don't seem good enough. Think something would have to go catastrophically wrong with France for them to lose.

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 22:21

    I applaud SB for picking Smith and dropping OF to the bench. He is not a centre of worth so that is the only option if not at 10.

    My main worry is the fact SB has said OF will come on to close the game out.

    What if we're not ahead or only marginally and need to keep Smith on if he's playing well. This preordained stuff doesn't sit easy with me. How many other sides change FH if playing well!?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:17

    A decent possibility U20 results could be reflected this weekend. Not exact scores but who wins
    Hope not from England perspective.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:19

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      WOW!!!

      Was that an ACTUAL PREDICTION??????

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:13

    Looking forward to this england side play. Expect fireworks in the forwards.

  • Comment posted by Julio Laker, today at 22:11

    Scotland fan. Farrell has nothing to prove, all the pressure is on Smith. Personally I'm not convinced he's good enough but it'll be interesting to see how he handles it tomorrow. Unfortunately if England lose he'll likely be made the scapegoat. I'm predicting one useless goose step within the first 15 minutes.

    • Reply posted by greggs, today at 22:13

      greggs replied:
      All the pressure on France

  • Comment posted by greggs, today at 22:09

    Bothwick is trying what everyone else has been pushing for. We need to start being positive and Smith gives us that. Sport will always be watched when a teams play in a positive style. However, remember positive teams don’t always win.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 22:09

    I would have preferred that Genge was left to concentrate on the French fourth choice tight head, and not have to worry about captaincy. It's one of the few areas where England have an advantage.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:08

    As per, supporters of other teams far more interested in how England will do than own teams.

    • Reply posted by vvales, today at 22:13

      vvales replied:
      As a big fan of the England under 20s l thought they were brilliant this evening. Is that what you mean?

  • Comment posted by if only , today at 22:03

    Smith can handle it. Remember the Babarians 2019

  • Comment posted by Semper Veritas, today at 22:03

    Will the senior lads emulate the U20s v France tonight? I hope not but I suspect they might.

    • Reply posted by A bag of broth, today at 22:08

      A bag of broth replied:
      It would be hard to capitulate like the Scots U20s

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:03

    Tough to see past France for tomorrow, any England fans confident of a win??

    • Reply posted by DickythePig, today at 22:20

      DickythePig replied:
      Yup…..just not for us…..🤦🏼‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 22:01

    I don't rank Smith that highly but he must be better than Farrell. Hopefully England can put up a better performance than that embarrassing U20's England team just did.

  • Comment posted by Mr Burrows, today at 21:56

    Hope England put up a better fight than the U20s just have.

    But the question will then remain, how do you lift yourselves again to meet Ireland? Massive ask, little confidence England will win either. But here's to a great game with both sides showing their best.

    • Reply posted by No Surrender, today at 22:01

      No Surrender replied:
      BBC very reluctant to give the U20s score. More than 30 minutes after game ended!

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 21:54

    Feel sorry for Smith….. trying to carry the entire load on his own will be tough. Must tackle, must attack, must organise must look confident, a big ask.

    • Reply posted by A bag of broth, today at 22:07

      A bag of broth replied:
      Are you looking forward to the wooden spoon final?

