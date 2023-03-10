Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Leo Drouet celebrates after scoring France's opening try

Under-20s Six Nations: England v France England (0) 7 Try: Harris Con: Harris France (13) 42 Tries: Drouet, Gailleton, Penverne, Castro, Guilly, Cons: Reus 4 Pen: Reus 3

England suffered their first defeat of the Under-20s Six Nations, losing 42-7 to France in Bath.

Hugo Reus kicked two penalties before Leo Drouet's converted try handed the visitors a 13-0 lead at the break.

Emilien Gailleton stretched France's lead but Sam Harris finished off a well-worked try to reduce the deficit.

England rallied but Louis Penverne, Mathis Castro and Cyriac Guilly scored to hand France the bonus point and end the hosts' chances of a Grand Slam.

England are third in the table, a point behind France in second.

Alan Dickens' side face table-topping Ireland, who are the only team in with a chance of the Grand Slam, in their final game in Dublin next Sunday.

Ireland claimed their fourth win of the tournament with a thumping 82-7 win Scotland, while Italy heaped more misery on winless Wales with a 29-25 victory.

England: Harris; Elliott, Jenkins, Ma'asi-White, Hathaway; Bradbury, Bracken; McArthur, Theobald-Thomas, Hoyt, Carmichael, Chessum, Carndruff, Woodman, Fisilau.

Replacements: Scott, Opoko-Fordjour, Fasogbon, Browne, Manz, Thomas, Waghorn, Cleaves

France: Ferte; Bielle-Biarrey, Depoortere, Gailleton, Drouet; Reus, Jauneau; Penverne, Jouvin, Affane, Nouchi, Tuilagi, Jegou, Capilla, Gazzotti.

Replacements: Lacombre, Tabarot, Julien, Guilly, Liufau, Castro, Carbonneau, Costes