Alecs Donovan won seven Wales caps from 2018-2021 and played for Ospreys during that time

Former Wales centre Alecs Donovan believes re-establishing regional teams for leading women's players has "the most potential growth" for the game in the country.

Donovan says the lack of an elite tier in Wales was among the reasons for her own international retirement in 2021.

She says "pressure" was applied to leading players at the time to join English clubs.

"I couldn't balance a full time job and travel to England," said Donovan.

"But the expectation was that you chose an English club to play for... to eventually play for Wales, which was pressure that was put on the girls and that was kind of the expectation, which is a real shame when you're trying to grow rugby in Wales.

"You're talking about strength and depth, but there is no Welsh league at the moment that can compete."

Since her retirement, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has introduced professional contracts for leading players, with the vast majority playing for leading clubs in England.

National coach Ioan Cunningham has 25 full-timers in his squad for the forthcoming Women's Six Nations, some of whom have played in the Welsh Development XV that was launched in conjunction with the WRU's Irish and Scottish counterparts in 2022-23.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Sport, Donovan added: "I am kind of emotional about this topic as well because it's sad not many girls play rugby in Wales, but it has got the most potential growth so I'm not really sure who isn't pushing it because I know so many people who would play for Ospreys, Scarlets, Dragons and they used to be the best tournaments we would have as female rugby players in Wales."

As for the Women's Six Nations, Donovan backs it continuing to be played at a different period to the men's tournament.

Wales kick off their campaign against England at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, 25 March, a week after the men's event ends.

"It is so much better having it as a stand alone tournament. It just builds that excitement all over again," said Donovan.

"I think it always just got overshadowed and I remember we always played on the Sunday when people were travelling home and it didn't have the same buzz."

She added: "It's still got a long way to go but even talking about this now and the girls being professional athletes it's unbelievable really what has happened in the last few years."