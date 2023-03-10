Alfie Barbeary's Bath debut ended prematurely as he suffered a knee injury which requires surgery

Bath back-rower Alfie Barbeary is unlikely to play again this season and needs knee surgery after suffering an injury on his debut last weekend.

The 22-year-old went off in the defeat by Leicester on his first appearance for Bath after signing in November.

He had been sidelined with a hamstring injury which kept him out until last Saturday.

Barbeary began the season with Wasps but was released when the club went into administration in October.

"The great thing is it's not an ACL [anterior cruciate ligament injury] so I'll take the positive," Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Gutting for him and for us, working so hard to get back from that hammy, but that is a fact now so he'll go for the surgery and [we're] looking forward to welcoming him back next season.

"It won't be a long-term thing but the season is about eight to 10 more weeks if you look at all the different breaks until 7 May, so we're certainly not going to rush him.

"If it's not close to the back-end, we'll see him next season."