Damian Penaud scored two second-half tries as France cruised past England

Guinness Six Nations: England v France England (3) 10 Try: Steward Con: Smith Pen: Smith France (27) 53 Tries: Ramos, Flament 2, Ollivon 2, Penaud 2 Cons: Ramos 6 Pens: Ramos 2

France produced a ruthless display to condemn England to their heaviest home defeat and keep their Six Nations title defence alive with a seven-try win.

Thomas Ramos scored the first of France's tries before Thibaud Flament powered over from close range.

Charles Ollivon added a third to hand France a 24-point lead at the break.

Freddie Steward crossed but Flament and Ollivon did so again and Damian Penaud scored twice as England fell to the third biggest defeat in their history.

Victory with the full quota of five points means France will take the title race into the final weekend, regardless of Ireland's result against Scotland on Sunday.

France, who had not win in the Six Nations at Twickenham since 2005, showed exactly why they are the number two side in the world and among the favourites to win the World Cup on home soil in six months.

Meanwhile, England's title challenge is over in humiliating fashion and means this is the first Six Nations campaign where they have lost two home matches.

And it is a stark reminder of the work they need to do to catch the best teams in the world.

And things could get worse with a trip to face Grand Slam-chasing world number one side Ireland in Dublin next weekend.

Pre-game optimism quickly fades as England frailties exposed

There was a noticeable buzz as England fans made their way to Twickenham with Marcus Smith given a chance to steer the ship at fly-half following his excellent display for Harlequins over the same blades of grass last weekend.

Smith was given the nod instead of the experienced Owen Farrell, who dropped to the bench, with the hope it would ignite the England attack.

But you could still feel the heat from the pre-game stadium pyrotechnics when Ramos opened the scoring in the first minute with his third try of the tournament.

France sniffed an opportunity and moved the ball wide quickly for the full-back to scamper clear. It was a sign of what was to come.

Flament had a short run-up before bursting on to a flat pass to carry three white shirts over the line for the second, and Ollivon momentarily wore Smith on his back for the third.

The game was out of sight by the interval and England had barely laid a glove as they trailed by their biggest ever half-time deficit at home.

World-class Dupont exposes England's flaws

The hosts must have had the stern words of Steve Borthwick and his staff ringing in their ears as they emerged for the second half like a different team.

Smith's crossfield kick almost reached Max Malins on the full before Steward used all his might to crash over near the posts. Alex Mitchell had been introduced off the bench and immediately injected pace into the England attack, as Smith began to demand the ball.

The volume went up a level but France showed the clinical edge their hosts were lacking and the influence of the world-class Antoine Dupont began to tell.

The France captain nudged the ball over the England defence for Romain Ntamack to palm back to Flament for the bonus point, and England's fire was extinguished.

More boot to ball in the swirling rain and more white shirts running backwards. This time Smith collected the ball deep in English territory before being hauled down as Ollivon claimed the loose ball for try number five.

England had thrown in the towel but France were intent on adding to their misery. Gael Fickou's crossfield kick bounced fortuitously for Penaud and then it was a race between the wing and Alex Dombrandt with only one winner.

Penaud was over again moments later after latching on to a flat pass to run England's noses in it for the seventh try.

England: Steward; Malins, Slade, Lawrence, Watson; Smith, Van Poortvliet; Genge (capt), George, Sinckler; Itoje, Chessum; Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Ribbans, B Curry, Mitchell, Farrell, Arundell.

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Aldegheri, Flament, Willemse, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.