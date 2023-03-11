Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nika Abuladze came off the bench in Georgia's shock win over Wales in November

Exeter Chiefs have signed Georgia prop Nika Abuladze on a deal that runs until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 27-year-old, who has played club rugby for Georgian side Black Lion, will move to Exeter after his international duties later in March.

Abuladze bolsters Exeter's options at loosehead, with illness sidelining Alec Hepburn, while injury has kept Ben Moon and Billy Keast out.

"I'm expecting him to do well," said Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter.

"He's like any Georgian, he's good around the set-piece, but he's also more mobile than people will think and he's a very strong ball-carrier.

"Our DNA over the years has been basing our game around a big, physical pack.

"If we're being honest, we've not been quite at the level we would have hoped for. However, Nika coming in will not only size and physicality, but he also has international experience as well."

Exeter Chiefs are fourth in the Premiership table with four games remaining after earning a bonus-point win over Newcastle at Sandy Park on Saturday.