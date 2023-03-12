Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb was man of the match in Rome on his first Six Nations start in six years

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

One more Wales team selection for the 2023 Six Nations - and having finally won a game would you be tempted to name an unchanged side to face France?

Or maybe, despite a bonus-point victory in Rome, you think Wales should bolster the team to face a rampant French side fresh from a seven-try thrashing of England.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made a staggering 20 changes in the tournament so far.

But who will make your final Wales XV?

France-based Dan Biggar should be available again after a back problem. Does the Toulon outside-half replace Ospreys' Owen Williams in your starting line-up?

Full-back Liam Williams, who played well in Rome, and wing Josh Adams - who was perhaps less effective - should both be fit for Paris, but Louis Rees-Zammit is an option for you in round four.

Will you persevere with 20-somethings Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady in midfield? Or draft in the experience of Nick Tompkins and George North against much stronger opposition?

Likewise will you add experience and heft among the Wales forwards to counter France's massive pack?

This will be Wales' final competitive game before the World Cup, with only three warm-up games to come in the summer prior to their opening group match against Fiji in September.

That may well factor into Gatland's team for Paris due to be announced on Thursday, but does it impact your selection?

This is your chance to choose your Wales XV to take the field at the Stade de France - and remember to share your picks on social media using #bbcrugby.