Returning Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has revealed the emotion of being named player-of-the-match in his first Six Nations start for six years.

Webb, 34, set up two tries to set Wales on track for a desperately-needed 29-17 victory over Italy in Rome.

"I'm buzzing," said Webb excelled on his first Six Nations game in the number nine jersey since 2017.

"It was very emotional really. It's been a long time coming and I've had to bide my time."

Webb fell out of favour with former Wales coach Wayne Pivac but was recalled for this campaign by Warren Gatland and took over from Tomos Williams against Italy.

Having never played in a World Cup and with the global tournament being held in France later this year, Webb hopes he has put down a marker for a Wales scrum-half starting spot.

"I know what I can do and I believe in myself. I've been waiting for this opportunity and I wanted to grab it with both hands," said the 34-year-old.

"I didn't let the whole week and the occasion get to me too much. I wanted to enjoy myself and I did.

"I know what I can do. If I do my job then everything else will look after itself.

"But I won't take this for granted. There are world-class nines in Wales at the moment with Tomos Williams and Kieran Hardy in the squad."

Webb helped create tries for Rio Dyer and Taulupe Faletau against Italy and his tactical kicking before cramp cut his game short after 53 minutes.

However he had already done enough to mark his Test return with the player of the match award.

"To have the chance of a full training week and to be the general, as they say, leading the boys around the field was massive," he said after winning his 39th cap.

"I am one of these positive people, I am always encouraging the boys to play and enjoy what they are doing.

"I have got that experience, but I feel as if I can still play rugby the way we want to play as well.

"We can always call on the experience when we need to control the game.

"We knew we had to be at the top of our game - and we were for large periods - and deserved the win."

Webb won his 39th Wales cap in Rome

Wales travel to Nice for a training week before heading to Paris to face in-form France in the final Six Nations match on Saturday, 18 March.

Warren Gatland's side will be huge underdogs after France crushed England 53-10 at Twickenham but Webb insists Wales should have no fear.

"The boys should take a lot of confidence from this," said Webb, a British & Irish Lion in 2017.

"We know France are a world-class team, but we can go into next week with a spring in our step and smiles on faces.

"We need to keep building on this and finish this campaign on a high.

"This is why we play the game, to play against the best teams in the world and there is no better place than going to Paris and playing France."

Webb will finish the campaign with Wales before turning his attention to his long-term future with his Ospreys contract running out at the end of the season.

"It [his club future] is at the back of my mind," added Webb.

"There's a lot of uncertainty at the moment, but I'm not going to think of it during the last week of the camp. My full focus is on Wales."