Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says he is hopeful Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan will be "OK" for Sunday's Grand Slam decider with England.

Farrell's side kept their title dream alive with a 22-7 win in Scotland.

Ireland played the majority of the second half with three props and no hooker after Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher went off injured.

Farrell added centre Garry Ringrose is "up and talking" after being stretchered off with a head injury.

"He's taking his time," Farrell said of Ringrose. "He is not in the dressing room, he is in the medical room. We will see how he is the rest of the evening."

Ulster second row Iain Henderson was also forced off in the first half and already has a cast on his wrist injury as Farrell lost five key players at Murrayfield.

Veteran prop Cian Healy came on to replace Kelleher - who injured his shoulder - when Ireland were one point in front, and flanker Josh van der Flier took over throwing duties at the line-out and the deputising pair guided the visitors to an important win.

'The toughest half of rugby I've played'

Huw Jones' try put Scotland into a 7-3 lead before Mack Hansen's superb finish gave Ireland the advantage at the break, and the visitors roared clear in the second half thanks to James Lowe and Jack Conan.

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton echoed Farrell's comments about "chaos" at half-time and said: "There was some good management at half-time by Andy [Farrell] and Paul [O'Connell, defence coach].

"We knew it would be tough, Scotland are a top team and we're delighted to come away with the win," added Sexton, who is now the joint-top points scorer in Six Nations history alongside former team-mate Ronan O'Gara.

"Any time you come to Murrayfield you know you're in a Test match and it was no different today. It was one of the toughest first halves of rugby I've played, the pace it was played at," he added.

"So if you haven't played for four weeks or if you're Tadhg Furlong and you haven't played for nearly four months, there were guys coming back that were probably shocked by the pace but we'll be better for it.

"With the injuries we had, to stick at it and to have Cian Healy come on to play hooker - he can play loosehead, tighthead and hooker now - it's an amazing feat, so fair play to him because he kept us in the game, we would have had to go down to 14 men if he didn't."