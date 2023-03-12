Jacques Vermeulen: Exeter wait to hear extent of forward's foot injury
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Exeter are waiting to hear the extent of a foot injury sustained by Jacques Vermeulen in their win over Newcastle.
The 28-year-old South African forward limped off shortly before half-time less than a month after returning from a three-month spell on the sidelines.
It could be another blow for a player who missed much of last season with a shoulder injury.
"He'll have to have an X-ray to see if something's broken or it's a ligament," Exeter boss Rob Baxter said.
"It doesn't look great, which is a bit of a story of the season for us, but we'll have to assess it on Monday and see where it is," he added to BBC Radio Devon.
"We are a week away from the last game of the Six Nations, so hopefully we will get all our back-five forwards back from there and that will help thicken us out a little bit in that department."
Exeter lost prop Harry Williams to a 'significant injury' last week, and are also without England hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie.
- Elon Musk's Twitter Storm: Find out how the new owner is transforming the company
- Are eco laundry products better for the environment? Greg Foot investigates how such claims come out in the wash...