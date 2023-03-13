Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Lawrence has 11 England caps

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England centre Ollie Lawrence will not play in Saturday's Six Nations game in Ireland because of a hamstring injury suffered in the defeat by France.

Lawrence, who started England's past three Tests, is replaced in a 36-player training squad by Leicester's Guy Porter.

Manu Tuilagi will be available in Dublin after completing a suspension for dangerous play.

England lost 53-10 to France on Saturday, their heaviest home defeat.

They are likely to face even tougher opposition in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland on the final weekend.

England wing Ollie Hassell-Collins, who made promising starts against Scotland and Italy before getting injured, returns.

George Ford is back, providing competition at fly-half with Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith. Smith started ahead of Farrell at Twickenham on Saturday.

England training squad

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Will Collier, Ben Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Kyle Sinckler, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Guy Porter, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Manu Tuilagi, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.