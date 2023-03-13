Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell will miss Scotland's final Six Nations match

Scotland will be without fly-half Finn Russell and full-back Stuart Hogg for their final Six Nations outing at home to Italy on Saturday.

The influential duo suffered injuries during Sunday's bruising 22-7 loss to Ireland at Murrayfield.

Hogg has an ankle problem and Russell has knee ligament damage, with both returning to their clubs for treatment.

Lock Richie Gray was withdrawn early at the weekend but remains with the squad while he is assessed.

Uncapped Edinburgh fly-half Charlie Savala has been called up, with Bath back-row Josh Bayliss returning to the squad.

Scotland sit third in the table, with wins over England and Wales followed by defeats to France and Ireland.

Russell of Racing 92 and Exeter's Hogg started all four previous Tests, with the latter winning his 100th cap against the Irish.

Edinburgh's Blair Kinghorn has been providing cover at full-back but has experience in the number 10 jersey too.

Munster's Ben Healy, who represented Ireland at under-20 level before a recent switch of nationalities, could be involved for the first time in the absence of star playmaker Russell.

Gloucester fly-half Adam Hastings has not featured in the tournament as he recovers from a shoulder operation.

Italy are without a win in this year's competition and have lost their last 11 meetings with Scotland.