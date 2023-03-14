Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Full-back Liam Williams played his 84th internationals for Wales when he faced Italy in Rome in March 2023

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales duo Liam Williams and Scott Baldwin have been ruled out of the final Six Nations trip to face France in Paris on Saturday.

Full-back Williams suffered a shoulder injury in the 29-17 win against Italy, while hooker Baldwin picked up a pectoral problem.

Ospreys centre Keiran Williams has also been released from the squad with hooker Sam Parry called up.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has 32 players training in Nice.

Gatland has based his squad in the south of France before travelling up to Paris this weekend. Wales are due to name their team on Thursday.

Cardiff full-back Williams scored an excellent try in the first half in Rome before picking up his injury while challenging for a high ball.

He had been included at full-back instead of Leigh Halfpenny who had worn the number 15 jersey against England.

Halfpenny was left out of the Italy side because he had tight hamstrings but he is training with Wales.

Baldwin, 34, came on as a replacement for captain Ken Owens against Italy before being forced off soon after. Owens returned to the field for the last few minutes.

Parry has replaced his fellow Ospreys hooker Baldwin with Dragons front-rower Bradley Roberts also in the squad.

Hooker Dewi Lake was ruled out of the tournament after picking up a knee injury against Leicester, while Ryan Elias is sidelined with an Achilles problem.

Toulon fly-half Dan Biggar has recovered from a back problem which ruled him out of the Italy match, while wing Josh Adams has been nursing a knee injury sustained in Rome.

There is still no room for Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza who started against Scotland and England but missed the win against Italy.

WALES SQUAD

Forwards: Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ken Owens (capt), Sam Parry, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies, Dafydd Jenkins, Alun Wyn Jones, Jac Morgan, Tommy Reffell, Justin Tipuric, Aaron Wainwright, Taulupe Faletau.

Backs: Kieran Hardy, Rhys Webb, Tomos Williams, Dan Biggar, Rhys Patchell, Owen Williams, Mason Grady, Joe Hawkins, George North, Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Rio Dyer, Leigh Halfpenny, Louis Rees-Zammit.