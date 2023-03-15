Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Justin Tipuric has played 92 internationals for Wales and been picked for three British and Irish Lions tours

Six Nations: France v Wales Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Justin Tipuric says the Wales squad must retain the enjoyment of playing rugby after stopping their losing run with a Six Nations win over Italy.

Wales celebrated a first victory for Warren Gatland in his second stint in charge with the 29-17 success in Rome.

Gatland and his players are in Nice to prepare for their tournament finale against in-form France in Paris on Saturday.

Fabien Galthie's side defeated England 53-10 at Twickenham last Saturday.

Gatland revealed flanker Tipuric had commented to the squad after defeat by England that Wales' energy levels were noticeably reduced in that defeat in Cardiff.

Understandable perhaps given Wales had lost 12 out of 15 matches before the Italy win and off-the-field issues had almost seen the national squad refuse to play England because of a dispute over player contracts.

Tipuric says Wales need to try to maintain the fun factor despite difficult times on and and off the field.

"The older you get, you are probably in situations where it is hard to enjoy these moments," said Tipuric.

"It was probably more a bit of a realisation and what a lucky position we are in.

"Even though we have had a lot stick for the performances over the last few weeks, we do have to enjoy ourselves.

"When you are on the field and having a bit of fun it is probably when you play some of your best rugby.

"Of course you lose confidence when you are on a bit of a bad run of losses, but you need to make sure you are still talking and trying to enjoy it."

Tipuric, 33, has been involved in Grand Slam winning sides and teams that have reached a World Cup semi-final.

He admits it is unusual for a Wales side to be going through a period like this under Gatland.

"It is one of those things," said Tipuric.

"We are all up for the fight, especially last weekend, it shows nobody wants to finish bottom of the Six Nations table and that was one of those things we are not used to.

"It was a different feeling going into that game. It is a bit weird, but that's rugby for you.

"There are ups and downs and you have to learn from all experiences."

Justin Tipuric during Wales training in Nice ahead of the Six Nations trip to face France in Paris

Working hard in Nice

Gatland's squad have decamped to the south of France rather than return to Wales in between the games in Rome and Paris.

They did something similar when they came to Nice during the 2019 Grand Slam success.

Four years ago, Wales opened the tournament with victory in Paris before staying in the south of France and then heading to Italy on their way to a Six Nations clean sweep.

Things are very different now as Wales are battling to avoid the wooden spoon, a task helped by last weekend's success in the Italian capital.

This training camp is perhaps even more appropriate in World Cup year with Wales facing Portugal in the second group game in Nice on Saturday, 16 September.

Tipuric was involved in the previous Nice training adventures in the Mediterranean sunshine and climate on the beautiful French Riviera.

Recovering from training with dips in the sea in the spring sunshine off the Promenade des Anglais is particularly welcome for the players with the luxurious option of heading to the glitz and glamour of Monaco on your day off.

Tipuric insists it is no holiday as they work hard in the city where Wales football captain Aaron Ramsey now lives and plies his trade.

"This trip more than anything is preparation for the World Cup and for boys who haven't experienced that type of thing, it's a good balance for them to understand the hard work," said Tipuric.

"The warm weather helps especially when you know back home that it is raining and not very nice.

"Rhys Webb (Wales scrum-half) said to me it was the first time this week he had trained in a pair of shorts in the last eight weeks.

"He has been in skins all the time so you know what type of weather we have been having back home.

"We are still training and working hard. It is not like we are sitting on the beach having a few drinks and stuff.

"It's more like with Gats (Warren Gatland) we are working hard in training and getting prepared for the game in that way.

"It just makes it a bit nicer when you are doing sea recovery afterwards."

Since defeating them in the 2019 World Cup quarter-final, Wales have lost four on the bounce against France.

Les Bleus underlined the brilliance of their all-court game in consigning England to a record Twickenham defeat and still have an outside chance of retaining their Six Nations title.

"They're a team high on confidence, so everyone's writing us off already before we've even stepped on the pitch," added Tipuric.

"In a way, sometimes that's when we come fighting and are at our best."