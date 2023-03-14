Ehren Painter has spent his entire career at Northampton

Exeter Chiefs have signed prop Ehren Painter from Northampton Saints.

The 24-year-old tight-head comes in as cover for former England prop Harry Williams who suffered a significant knee injury earlier this month.

Painter - who will join until at least the end of the season - is the second prop to move to the club this week after Georgia loose-head Nika Abuladze.

Painter, who has played for England Under-20s, featured 84 times for Saints and scored one try.

"Knowing that Harry would be leaving at the end of the season, we've being keeping a close eye on the tight-head market," Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter told the club website.

"Obviously, we've got the likes of Marcus Street, Patrick Schickerling and Josh Iosefa-Scott already here, but we had already started talking to Ehren and Northampton about him potentially joining earlier than the start of next season.

"That kind of lined-up with plans Northampton had as well, so we started the procedure before Harry got injured.

"Now that he has picked up that injury, it works doubly well for us to get him here as soon as possible.

"If everything goes to plan, he should be with us at the end of this week and then we'll get him registered and available for the remainder of the season."

Painter, who came through Northampton's academy ranks, says he is grateful to his former club.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the Saints. I've loved my time at the club and enjoyed some very special memories over the years. I've made lifelong friends and I will always be grateful for the opportunities they have given me.

"This is a new opportunity for me and it's one I want to take with both hands. It's an exciting move for me and with plenty still to play for this season, I hope I can add something to the squad over the coming weeks."