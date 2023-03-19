Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Defending champions England will start their bid to make it five Women's Six Nations titles in a row on Saturday - and you can watch the whole tournament live across the BBC.

Last year, the Red Roses completed the Grand Slam by beating runners-up France 24-12 in in their final game.

There will be live radio commentary on selected games as well as podcasts covering all the news and debates.

The 2023 Six Nations runs from Saturday until the final round on 29 April.

Women's Six Nations: Fixtures and BBC coverage

All times GMT. Coverage can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page. Further radio commentaries will be added to this list once confirmed

Saturday, 25 March

14:05-16:20 - Wales v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Sports Extra

16:15-19:00 - England v Scotland - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app, Radio 5 Live

Sunday, 26 March

14:50-17:05 - Italy v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 1 April

15:05-17:20 - Ireland v France - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

17:00-19:30 - Scotland v Wales - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 2 April

14:30-17:00 - England v Italy - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 15 April

13:45-16:30 - Wales v England - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

16:35-18:50 - Italy v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 16 April

15:05-17:20 - France v Scotland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 22 April

13:45-16:30 - Ireland v England - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

16:35-18:50 - Scotland v Italy - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Sunday, 23 April

15:05-17:20 - France v Wales - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 29 April

12:30-15:30 - England v France - BBC Two, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

15:20-17:35 - Italy v Wales - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

19:20-21:35 - Scotland v Ireland - iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app