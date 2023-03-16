Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dave Walder was previously head coach of Newcastle Falcons for five years before taking charge when Dean Richards left at the end of the 2021-22 season

Newcastle Falcons director of rugby Dave Walder has left his position at the club less than a year after he succeeded former boss Dean Richards.

Although he will not officially depart until the end of the season, Walder will immediately step aside to allow Mark Laycock to take on the role.

Walder, 44, formerly played for the Falcons before returning as a coach.

He took charge of the club after Richards stepped down in May 2022 following 10 years at Kingston Park.

His departure comes with Falcons second-from-bottom of the Premiership, only above bottom side Bath because they have won more games.

However, Newcastle are not under threat of relegation after both Worcester and Wasps went into administration last year and were relegated.

"Realistically we haven't been where we want to be for a few years now and as a club we recognise the need to make changes to our approach to achieve our goals," chairman Matt Thompson told the club website. external-link

"Transitional periods like this are never easy, and unfortunately we are going to lose some people along the way."

More to follow.