Ireland gave themselves the chance to seal a Six Nations Grand Slam when they overcame Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday to make it four wins from four

Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Radio Ulster; text commentary & highlights on BBC Sport website and app; watch live on ITV; BBC Two highlights 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

Ireland are 80 minutes away from sealing what would be a fourth Grand Slam, but their first won in Dublin.

They found a way to win against Scotland despite losing half their pack to injury and coach Andy Farrell called the character of his players "immense".

A win would guarantee Ireland the title, but if France fail to beat Wales then they will have been crowned champions before kick-off.

Opponents England are still reeling from a record-breaking loss to France.

The task they face on Saturday is huge. Ireland, the world number side, are on a national record run of 13 straight home wins.

"It is what dreams are made of," said head coach Andy Farrell. "To play England at home on the last weekend, on St Paddy's weekend, for a Grand Slam, it doesn't get any better."

There's also the added bonus of Johnny Sexton becoming the tournament's all-time record points scorer in his final Six Nations game. The fly-half is currently tied with fellow Irishman Ronan O'Gara on 557 points.

Ireland team news

Ireland's Ryan Baird, Jamison Gibson-Park and Robbie Henshaw will make their first starts of this year's Six Nations.

Lock Baird and centre Henshaw replace injured pair Iain Henderson and Garry Ringrose, while scrum-half Gibson-Park has been preferred to Conor Murray in the only unenforced alteration to Andy Farrell's starting XV.

Rob Herring, second-row Kieran Treadwell and versatile back Jimmy O'Brien have been added to the bench.

England team news

England winger Henry Arundell will make his first start in one of four changes.

Owen Farrell comes back in as captain at fly-half after being dropped for Marcus Smith against France.

Manu Tuilagi is named at inside centre for the injured Ollie Lawrence for his first England appearance under Steve Borthwick.

The final change sees David Ribbans replaces the injured Ollie Chessum in the second row.

Commentator's notes

Alasdair Eykyn: This fairytale writes itself: St Patrick's Day weekend, Irish fans flooding back from the four-legged thrills of Cheltenham, Johnny Sexton's final Six Nations match… surely it ends in an Irish Grand Slam?

Such was England's capitulation against France, much of the conversation now focuses on the potential scale of an Irish victory.

Ireland were magnificent in their problem-solving win at Murrayfield, and their confidence and cohesion will almost certainly prove too much for Steve Borthwick's shell-shocked troops.

Owen Farrell and Manu Tuilagi return, Henry Arundell starts. The bare minimum English expectation is to put up a fight. But an Irish Slam beckons, only the fourth in their history, and the first to be sealed in Dublin.

View from both camps

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell: "Ellis Genge saying that England are going to come out and fight….of course 100% they will.

"They are going to be formidable opponents for us. I know the quality of player they've got.

"We've seen in their attacking game when it has been flowing, they're as dangerous as anyone in the competition.

"They'll have the emotional edge, obviously. There's no better tonic than getting back out there and playing again and putting a few things right."

England head coach Steve Borthwick: "Everybody around the team - players, coaches, management team - found last weekend's result and performance painful. It hurts.

"Every one of us this week has worked together to get an improved performance on Saturday. We're excited about this game and believe in what we're trying to do.

"I've been up front about the gap and our job this week is to keep trying to accelerate our development. We have a lot of catching up to do."

Line-ups

Ireland: 15-Keenan; 14-Hansen, 13-Henshaw 12-Aki, 11-Lowe; 10-Sexton (capt) 9-Jamison-Park; 1-Porter, 2-Sheehan, 3-Furlong, 4-Baird, 5-Ryan, 6-O'Mahony, 7-Van der Flier, 8-Doris

Replacements: 16-Herring 17-Healy, 18-O'Toole, 19-Treadwell, 20-Conan 21-Murray, 22-Bryne, 23-O'Brien

England: 15-Steward, 14-Watson, 13-Slade, 12-Tuilagi, 11-Arundell; 10-Farrell, 9-Van Poortvliet; 1-Genge, 2-George, 3-Sinckler, 4-Itoje, 5-Ribbans, 6-Ludlam, 7-Willis, 8-Dombrandt

Replacements: 16-Walker, 17-M Vunipola, 18-Cole, 19-Isiekwe, 20-B Curry, 21-Mitchell, 22-Smith, 23-Marchant

Match facts

Head-to-head

After a run of four straight defeats in all competitions to England, Ireland have won their last two meetings, scoring exactly 32 points in both games.

Ireland are the only side England have a losing record against in the Six Nations, having lost 13 of 23 games.

This is the sixth time that a Grand Slam has been on the line in matches between these sides: Ireland denied England in 2001, 2011 and 2017, England prevailed in 2003 and Ireland in 2018.

Ireland

Ireland are aiming to win their fourth Grand Slam after 1948, 2009 and 2018, and a fifth Six Nations title after 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

It would also be their second Triple Crown in a row and their seventh in the Six Nations era, which would be two more than any other nation.

They could set a new record of eight straight Six Nations wins, surpassing the seven-game streak they also set between 2004 and 2005.

Andy Farrell's side are on a national record run of 13 wins at home.

England

England will finish no higher than third for the fourth time in the last six championships.

They conceded 50 points at Twickenham for the first ever time against France last Saturday.

It was their third-highest defeat in any Test fixture and their highest in a Six Nations match.

They have lost two matches at home in the same Six Nations tournament for the first time.

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SA)

Touch judges: Ben O'Keeffe (NZ) and Pierre Brousset (FRA)

TMO: Marius Jonker (SA)