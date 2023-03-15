Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Matthews was part of the England side that lost the World Cup final 34-31 to New Zealand in November

England have left their World Cup heartbreak behind and want to "grow the gap" with increasingly professional Women's Six Nations opposition, says flanker Alex Matthews.

The Red Roses turned professional in 2019, but the other five Six Nations teams are now following suit.

Matthews says the heightened challenge offers renewed focus after England's World Cup final loss to New Zealand.

The 29-year-old said the post-World Cup review "was all about going forward".

Matthews added: "[It was about] what can we do to keep growing the gap? All these nations have become professional.

"In a couple of years time, this year maybe, they are going to be at the same standard so how can we keep pushing on and being better?"

Since the Rugby Football Union announced full-time contracts for the majority of England players in 2019, the Red Roses have dominated the Six Nations, winning the last four editions.

Their nearest competitors France have contracts described by players as 75% professional, while Wales, Scotland, Ireland and Italy have been given wide-spread contracts in the past year.

Matthews said: "This is going to be the best Six Nations yet with everyone having those opportunities to better themselves."