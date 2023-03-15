Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Taulupe Faletau to win 100th Wales cap against France

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments11

Taulupe Faletau scores a try for Wales against Italy
Taulupe Faletau scored his 11th Wales try while winning his 99th cap against Italy in Rome
Six Nations: France v Wales
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 14:45 GMT
Coverage: Live on S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th Wales cap in Paris when he faces France in the Six Nations finale on Saturday.

Head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes from the team that defeated Italy as he reverts to experience.

There are recalls for fly-half Dan Biggar, centres George North and Nick Tompkins and lock Alun Wyn Jones.

Louis Rees-Zammit also returns to the starting side at full-back while Aaron Wainwright replaces Jac Morgan.

Rees-Zammit and Morgan replace the injured Liam Williams (shoulder) and Jac Morgan (ankle).

France still have ambitions to retain their Six Nations title if they can defeat Wales and then Grand Slam-chasing Ireland slip up at home to England.

Fabien Galthie has made two changes with prop Uini Atonio returning from suspension to replace Dorian Aldegheri and lock Romain Taofifenua coming in for the injured Paul Willemse.

Bastien Chalureau is on the bench instead of Taofifenua.

Wainwright makes his first appearance of the tournament, while Rees-Zammit makes his third Wales start at full-back with Leigh Halfpenny named as a replacement.

Captain Ken Owens is named as the starting hooker with Bradley Roberts as replacement and Sam Parry over in France as cover.

The six changes take the number to 26 alterations Gatland has made during the 2023 tournament.

100 up for Faletau

Number eight Faletau, 32, will become the eighth member of an exclusive Welsh club that comprises Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, North, Biggar, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

"Toby has been a fantastic servant for Welsh rugby," said Gatland

"Even though he's reaching 100 caps he's still pretty quiet, but he's incredibly well respected by the players for what he's achieved.

"I remember in the early years he was just a constant and he became absolutely world class in terms of his performances.

"There's a lot of things that people don't see in terms of his ability to read the game - he'll run support lines that people don't see. You see that when you're going back through the videos and there have been times where he's been on the end of a pass and scored tries. We saw that last week, Rhys Webb makes a break and Toby scores a try.

"Getting 100 caps is a great recognition for what he's achieved in the game. It's fantastic for him and his family and hopefully we can go out there and give him a really good performance and something for him to remember."

In with the old

North and Tompkins replace the 20-year-old centre pairing of Joe Hawkins and Mason Grady that started the last two games.

It is a first start in this year's tournament for Saracens centre Tompkins as Grady and Hawkins miss out on the 23-man squad altogether.

Toulon fly-half Biggar missed the Italy victory with a bad back but returns at the expense of Owen Williams.

Biggar, 33, will rekindle his old Ospreys half-back partnership with Rhys Webb, player of the match in Rome last weekend.

The world's most capped player Jones, 37, replaces 20-year-old Dafydd Jenkins to pack down in the second row with Adam Beard.

"Last weekend was really important for us getting a win in the Six Nations and building a bit of confidence," said Gatland

"It was a step in the right direction but there's still lots for us to work on.

"We've worked hard on a few things in terms of tidying some of the defensive lapses that we've made and getting some of those things right. We're still working hard on our attack.

"I think France last weekend put in probably one of the best performances seen in a long, long time.

"They're the number two team in the world. They bring a really physical approach to the way they play and they've tended to start well.

"So that's the important thing. We've got to go out there and start well, make sure we're in that arm wrestle with them and give ourselves that opportunity.

"They're a team that kick the ball a lot, so we've also got to make sure that our backfield is right and we've got to be good in the air."

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Marchand, Atonio, Flament, Taofifenua, Cros, Ollivon, Alldritt.

Replacements: Mauvaka, Wardi, Falatea, Chalureau, Macalou, Lucu, Moefana, Jaminet.

Wales: Rees-Zammit; Adams, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Biggar, Webb; W Jones, Owens (capt), Francis, Beard, AW Jones, Wainwright, Tipuric, Faletau.

Replacements: Roberts, Thomas, Lewis, D Jenkins, Reffell, T Williams, O Williams, Halfpenny.

Officials

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia)

Assistants: Andrew Brace (Ireland), Christophe Ridley (England)

TMO: Joy Neville (Ireland)

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:38

    So where are all the youngsters we're supposed to be developing?

  • Comment posted by aint half hot, today at 11:37

    Nice to have opportunity to comment once again. Interesting selection at 15. Room had to be made for LRZ and the wings have done nothing wrong to deserve dropping. North and Tompkins there for experience and defence against Fickou and Danty. AWJ on for 10 mins and Wainwright a gamble worth taking. France to win but if score is kept to below 20 point difference then Wales will have done well.

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 11:37

    Lots of strange calls - Biggar and North?? France will be looking at 50 points again

  • Comment posted by Casper, today at 11:36

    Be interesting to see if France can back up their performance vs England. I don't think they will, Wales need to front up and frustrate them.

    Wales by 5.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 11:34

    Well deserved milestone for Faletau even if he isn’t quite the player he was, he is still class. Wales will try and drag France into an arm wrestle it probably won’t work but Gatland doesn’t have any other option looking at his squad.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 11:32

    Strong side but not sure how TW even makes the bench tbh

    • Reply posted by Welsh Pablo, today at 11:35

      Welsh Pablo replied:
      To bring him on for the last 20 minutes to slow the game down to a crawl to stop the French racking up a cricket score

  • Comment posted by Welsh and proud, today at 11:30

    Surprised he picked Wainwright over Reffell. I would have picked Moriarty somewhere in the 6 nations as you do need ball carriers who are a bit abrasive

    • Reply posted by truthteller999, today at 11:38

      truthteller999 replied:
      wainwright is class and can carry. But still surprised christ t and jack morgan are bombed out

  • Comment posted by musictherapist, today at 11:28

    why did it take 6 years for them to realise webb is the best option ? stupid min cap rules i tell ya !

  • Comment posted by nel, today at 11:27

    That team defies belief. Biggar needs to retire. Wainwright has not been near team recently.
    North has been bad for a year at least

  • Comment posted by lyn doran, today at 11:27

    Agree with getting more experience but risky putting Rees Zammit at fullback France will try and exploit this .Hope it comes off because he is a talent that could create attack from defence with his speed

  • Comment posted by Cotswold13, today at 11:23

    Gatland either going to be hailed a genius or a has been!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured