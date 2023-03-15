Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Ollie Smith and Blair Kinghorn will start in place of Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell for Scotland's final Six Nations home match against Italy.

Full-back Hogg and fly-half Russell were ruled out after sustaining injuries in Sunday's defeat by Ireland.

Richie Gray also drops out after being withdrawn early at Murrayfield, Sam Skinner taking over at lock.

Captain Jamie Ritchie moves to openside to accommodate Hamish Watson on the blindside as Matt Fagerson is benched.

Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Ben Healy and Cameron Redpath are added to the squad as replacements as Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan and Chris Harris miss out.

Gregor Townsend's side won their opening two matches in the championship before defeats by France and the Irish.

Edinburgh's Kinghorn has featured off the bench in all four of Scotland's matches so far while Glasgow Warriors' Smith will make his first appearance of the championship.

Watson started in Paris and came on against Ireland.

Scotland: Smith, Steyn, H Jones, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe, Kinghorn, White; Schoeman, Turner, Z Fagerson, Skinner, J Gray, Ritchie (capt), Watson, Dempsey.

Replacements: Ashman, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, M Fagerson, Price, Healy, Redpath.