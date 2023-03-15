Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Matthew Screech is shown a red card by referee Andrea Piardi

Dragons lock Matthew Screech has been suspended for three weeks after his red card against Connacht.

Screech was dismissed for a high tackle on Conor Oliver in the first half of Dragons' narrow 22-20 defeat on 4 March at Rodney Parade.

It means he is set to miss the United Rugby Championship derby at Ospreys, plus trips to Glasgow and Ulster.

Screech could have faced a six week ban, but the disciplinary panel halved it due to his good record.

It could also be cut by a week if he completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.