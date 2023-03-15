Dragons: Lock Matthew Screech handed three-match ban after red card
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Dragons lock Matthew Screech has been suspended for three weeks after his red card against Connacht.
Screech was dismissed for a high tackle on Conor Oliver in the first half of Dragons' narrow 22-20 defeat on 4 March at Rodney Parade.
It means he is set to miss the United Rugby Championship derby at Ospreys, plus trips to Glasgow and Ulster.
Screech could have faced a six week ban, but the disciplinary panel halved it due to his good record.
It could also be cut by a week if he completes World Rugby's Coaching Intervention Programme.