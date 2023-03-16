Nichola Fryday took over as Ireland captain last year following Ciara Griffin's retirement

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday says her side have been "inspired" by Andy Farrell's Grand Slam-chasing squad as they prepare for the start of the Women's Six Nations.

Ireland's women last won the Grand Slam in 2013.

They begin their campaign on 25 March in Wales and Fryday is hopeful they can replicate their male counterparts.

"They are inspiring a nation and we have always said that we want to bring that to the women's game," said Fryday.

"Them doing well is only a good thing and we want to be able to continue it on the week after their Six Nations ends. We are really excited to support them this weekend."

The Connacht second row explained how training in close quarters with the men's team has helped the two sides form a strong bond, with both supporting each other in equal measures ahead of big tournaments such as the Six Nations.

"There is a nice crossover, we were all training together the other day as the facilities are superb so it can host us all at the same time," added Fryday.

"You go to the coffee machine and you're just meeting Johnny Sexton for a coffee, everyone gets along well.

"The girls were in camp last week and had a good chat with the boys. They have been nothing but supportive and positive towards us."

'In a good spot'

Ireland finished last year's Six Nations in fourth place after two wins and three defeats, and while expectations for them to win a first championship in eight years are low, Fryday hopes the recent changes off the field in the last year can help Ireland to improve on 2022.

"We are in a good spot at the moment, we had the rollout of the contracts which was hugely positive, our first tour of Japan and the introduction of the Celtic Challenge," said the 27-year-old.

"I think these are all things which are adding to the women's game in Ireland.

"The Celtic Challenge allowed for game time for new girls who are coming up through the development route and I think it is progressing really well."

Aoife Dalton impressed for the unbeaten Combined Provinces XV in the Celtic Challenge

Ireland have been weakened by the news that players involved with Ireland Women's Sevens have been ruled out of the early rounds of the Six Nations because of their involvement in the World Sevens Series.

The likes of influential centre Eve Higgins as well as regulars such as Beibhinn Parsons and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe will be missing, but Fryday has highlighted the importance of prioritising Olympic qualification in terms of growing the profile of the sport.

"I think the Sevens' focus has always been Olympic qualification and rightly so, it is a huge tournament, for them," added Fryday.

"To have the 15s and Sevens competing at the highest level it is only a good thing for the sport and you hope it gives young girls the drive and ambition to get to that level."

Fryday also pointed out how the absence of key players opens the door to some new players to stake a claim for a starting spot.

There are eight uncapped players in Greg McWilliams' squad and Fryday singled out Aoife Dalton for praise after her rapid progression in the last year.

"I think it allows opportunities for girls that are coming through, we have Aoife Dalton at centre, who has shone in our Interpros, in the Celtic Challenge and then in Japan," said Fryday.

"She is getting that chance that maybe she might not have got in the past, so I think it is positive.

"It is allowing us to develop our own players and give them good game time and experience the squad and training level."