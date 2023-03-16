Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer, listen on Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland Extra, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Gregor Townsend is confident his fringe players can deliver a Scotland victory over Italy in the absence of star duo Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

The influential pair are ruled out through injury and are replaced by Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith.

It will be only the second Six Nations match since 2012 that neither Russell or Hogg are in the starting line-up.

"We had a similar situation in the summer," said Townsend of the tour to Argentina.

"Particularly in the second and third Test, players stepped up in attacking roles.

"So we've that experience when going up against a top team, and that's what we're going up against this week in Italy."

The Scots know a bonus-point victory over the winless Italians will almost certainly secure a third-place finish.

Munster fly-half Ben Healy could make his debut from the bench, with Townsend electing to replace Russell with Blair Kinghorn at fly-half.

The Edinburgh man has impressed off the bench at full-back during this Six Nations, and injuries have limited his game-time at 10 for his club.

However, Townsend believes Kinghorn is ready to step back into the chief playmaker role.

"We see Blair as a ten who can play a number of positions," Townsend said. "I know he's had to play in the back three because of injury at Edinburgh but he's played at ten for the last two seasons.

"He played there for us in last year's Six Nations, three Tests in the summer and was involved in two Tests in the autumn, one he started and one he came off the bench.

"I believe we'll see a really confident Blair Kinghorn, someone in very good physical shape. He's shown that in different positions so far this year, but we're looking forward to him playing at ten.

"He's played some really good games for us in the last 12 months in that position."

