Six Nations: Doris and Sheehan fit for Ireland's Grand Slam contest with England

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugbycomments72

Guinness Six Nations - Ireland v England
Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Caelan Doris and Dan Sheehan have been passed fit to start for Grand Slam-chasing Ireland in Saturday's Six Nations game against England in Dublin.

Centre Robbie Henshaw and lock Ryan Baird replace Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson who were injured in last Sunday's attritional win over Scotland.

A further change for the Aviva Stadium game sees scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park taking over from Conor Murray.

Henshaw, Baird and Gibson-Park all came on as replacements last weekend.

Given the two enforced changes, Ireland coach Andy Farrell will be particularly relieved that Doris and Sheehan are available.

Doris has had a sensational Six Nations for Ireland at number eight with his carrying ability and breakdown work both key components of the team's game plan.

Hooker Sheehan's availability is also important for the Irish after both he and his replacement Ronan Kelleher were forced off at Murrayfield, which meant that prop Cian Healy had to move to the middle of the scrum in the front row as flanker Josh van der Flier performed the line-out throwing duties.

With Kelleher ruled out, Ulster's Rob Herring, who was concussed after starting in Ireland's second game against France, is named on the bench with his club-mate Kieran Treadwell also drafted into the replacements as Leinster's Baird takes over from the injured Henderson in the second row.

Henshaw earns his first Ireland start since he picked up a hamstring injury in the November win over Fiji as he takes over from the influential Ringrose, which means that another Leinster back, Jimmy O'Brien, is named in the replacements.

Scrum-half Gibson-Park's first playing involvement in this season's tournament was when he replaced Murray after 53 minutes last weekend.

The Leinster number nine was a late withdrawal from Ireland's opening win over Wales and his hamstring injury kept him out until his inclusion on the bench last weekend.

Prior to his injury, Gibson-Park has established himself as Farrell's first-choice scrum-haIf and he returns to the starting team as veteran Murray is named in the replacements.

Captain Johnny Sexton will be making his 60th and final Six Nations appearance and is set to become the tournament's all-time points scorer as he goes into the game level on 557 points with another Ireland fly-half great Ronan O'Gara.

The Irish are aiming to secure their fourth Grand Slam, having achieved the feat in 1948, 2009 and 2018.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.

Comments

Join the conversation

72 comments

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 16:12

    Ireland deserve the GS. We all know that.

  • Comment posted by The Nadger, today at 16:11

  • Comment posted by Derryman1, today at 16:10

    I see no born and bred Ulster men on the match day squad, maybe I'm wrong but it must be while since that happened. A strong starting 15 - oh how Ireland will miss the leadership of Sexton when he retires.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 16:07

    Population of 5m v Population of 70m, Rugby 2nd most popular sport in England, Rugby 6th most popular in Ireland, both use residency rule too. How is the dominance so one sided???

    • Reply posted by The Nadger, today at 16:09

      The Nadger replied:
  • Comment posted by ginger, today at 16:06

    Loved seeing England with their run up to and winning the world cup in 2003 what a team beating the all Blacks while down to 13 in the rain in New Zealand .
    This Ireland team reminds me of that great England team so hopefully a grand slam on Saturday and the world cup to follow later this year.
    Please dont be spoiling our party England.

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 16:06

    Can't see this weak english squad spoiling the Irish party. France Wales will hopefully be a try fest.

  • Comment posted by JJCooke, today at 16:05

    12 Leinster players start and 3 on the bench. As a Leinster man, I really wish the load was more evenly spread across the provinces. It will come...

    • Reply posted by Madame Marie, today at 16:11

      Madame Marie replied:
      As an Ulster supporter, I can assure you it won’t.

  • Comment posted by ic1cle, today at 16:05

    35 points minimum.

  • Comment posted by Eaststand, today at 16:04

    As an England fan expecting nothing but a heavy defeat from this game. Team too slow, lacks cutting edge, concedes too many penalties and kicks possession away far too much which allows good sides to keep running the ball back at them.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 16:07

      SD replied:
      England concede penalties (as do all other teams) when under pressure. Against Wales they conceded 6 all match which is remarkable for an Int match.
      They got smashed by France and hence conceded lot more pens.

      Same for all sides.

  • Comment posted by Asparagus, today at 16:03

    Phew

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 16:02

    Ireland's depth outside of FH is quite frightening at the moment.

  • Comment posted by Bigbaddog, today at 16:01

    England are terrible, it clearly was nothing to do with Eddie Jones as many 'experts' suggested, Ireland to win by 30

    • Reply posted by Carole and Will, today at 16:11

      Carole and Will replied:
      Only 30?? Based on the last game, keeping it under 40 will be a result…

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 15:58

    I expect us to lose to Ireland but can we just have one game where it feels like we have an idea of how to play and the players look like they are putting in some effort in - seeing our forwards jogging back in to line two rucks/tackles ago is just frustrating

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 16:01

      Justfacts replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Mabazza Ritchie, today at 15:58

    • Reply posted by JJCooke, today at 16:00

      JJCooke replied:
      That' s the Bulldog spirit!

  • Comment posted by HYPERBOLE, today at 15:57

    That should be good enough to guarantee 50 points.

    • Reply posted by Cornish Granite, today at 15:59

      Cornish Granite replied:
      And 50 pints after....

  • Comment posted by JJCooke, today at 15:56

    Strongest possible starting side, besides Ringrose. Well happy.

    Great to see Baird claim his spot. Barring injury, he should make it his.

    No excuse. We are primed and ready.

    • Reply posted by SeamusCamp, today at 16:05

      SeamusCamp replied:
      I don't think he's better than Beirne maybe he will be one day

  • Comment posted by DMcG, today at 15:56

    Ireland would be happy with that team in a World Cup final! very very strong. no weakness as such. Hopefully England show up and make it a real battle!

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 15:54

    D S reversed in hiding since England took a hiding at home to France. Where are all the Marcus Smyth fans now?? Come on out from under your rocks lads. Embarrassing... the guy is not professional standard as stated here multiple times. 100 or so number 10s in England better than that excuse for a player.

    • Reply posted by U172022112003, today at 15:56

      U172022112003 replied:
      Care to name them then?

  • Comment posted by BMan, today at 15:54

    Uh oh spaghetti oh!

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 15:52

    I don't like to see players injured, but in the grand scheme of things it's not likely to make much difference this weekend. Ireland's second team would probably beat England at the moment.

