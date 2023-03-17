Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ben Grubb has made one appearance for Exeter in the Premiership Rugby Cup

Championship side Cornish Pirates have signed Exeter back-row Ben Grubb on a dual-registration deal.

The 20-year-old has made one appearance for the Chiefs, featuring against Bristol in the pool stages of the Premiership Rugby Cup last September.

The Truro-born player played youth rugby at Wadebridge Camels and Newquay Hornets before joining Truro College and moving to Exeter's academy set-up.

He could make his Pirates debut at London Scottish on Saturday.