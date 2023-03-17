Italy gave Wales a tough test before losing 29-17 last weekend

Guinness Six Nations: Scotland v Italy Venue: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 18 March Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 12:00 GMT; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Radio Scotland Extra; text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Jamie Ritchie believes "potentially the best Italy team we've ever played" stand between Scotland and the "huge positives" from finishing third in this season's Six Nations.

The Scotland captain believes his side are yet to put together a "complete 80-minute performance" - but Ritchie hopes the Scots can put that right on Saturday against the Italians, who have only been beaten by the world's top two - Ireland and France - this term.

"To secure that third place outright would be a positive," Ritchie said.

To achieve that, Scotland must overcome an Italy side who have shown improvement this season despite again finding themselves at the bottom of the table without a win.

"They'll be frustrated that they've played a lot of really good rugby and run a couple of good teams close but not converted that into results," flanker Ritchie said. "They come here with nothing to lose.

"They're always a passionate team, but there might be a little bit more passion because they enjoy playing against us - they target this game. We know there will be a challenge coming against potentially the best Italy team we've ever played, so we need to be ready."

This season's Six Nations has acted as a warm-up for September's World Cup finals.

Asked to assess Scotland's two wins and two defeats, Ritchie replied: "I outlined our goal of five good performances and I think we're at 3.5 just now. To get it up to 4.5 would be good, so we're looking for a strong performance."

The forward hinted that a victory in Paris was one that got away.

"Arguably, against France, for the majority of the game we were the team in the ascendancy," he said. "We put ourselves under pressure with a slow start, but for huge parts of that game, I certainly believed we could go on and win it.

"I think there will be a huge amount of positives to take out of the tournament."

Ritchie reiterated head coach Gregor Townsend's view that Scotland will cope with the absence of British & Irish Lions backs Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg.

"Although the changes have been enforced, that little bit of new blood and new energy into the group from guys who have been chomping at the bit for an opportunity is just what we needed in that short week," he suggested. "A lot of guys are stepping up to lead who have maybe been waiting in the wings or staying more quiet, so it's been good."

The experienced Richie Gray and Grant Gilchrist are also missing from Ritchie's pack.

"But there's a load of experience there and we've got guys coming in who are really mature," the captain added.

"Sam Skinner brings a calming influence in the way he leads the lineout and Scott Cummings is coming back into form and has a huge amount of experience."