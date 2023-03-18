Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Ireland 29-16 England - Irish seal Grand Slam in Dublin

By Matt GaultBBC Sport NI at Aviva Stadium

Last updated on .comments1043

Johnny Sexton celebrates Dan Sheehan's try at the Aviva Stadium
Johnny Sexton bowed out of the Six Nations in the grand manner by leading Ireland to the Grand Slam
Guinness Six Nations: Ireland v England
Ireland (10) 29
Tries: Sheehan 2, Henshaw, Herring Cons: Sexton 3 Pen: Sexton
England (6) 16
Try: George Con: Farrell Pens: Farrell 3

Ireland won their fourth Grand Slam as they wore down 14-man England in a tense Six Nations finale in Dublin.

Two early Owen Farrell penalties put England ahead before Ireland hit back with a well-worked Dan Sheehan try.

England's hopes of an upset were dashed when Freddie Steward was sent off just before half-time.

Robbie Henshaw and Rob Herring tries either side of Sheehan's second of the game ensured Ireland's first Grand Slam in five years, and first won in Dublin.

England, much improved from their humiliating defeat by France at Twickenham last week, scored a deserved second-half try through Jamie George, but were unable to pull off a major upset and ruin Ireland's big day.

Despite being tested by a resilient English side, Ireland - as they have so often done under Andy Farrell - found a way to win as they gave talismanic captain Johnny Sexton the perfect send-off in his final Six Nations match.

The full-time whistle was greeted with Irish celebrations at a jubilant Aviva Stadium as the home side delivered on their immense promise, having entered the competition as the world's number one side.

Irish nerves show in first half

With the prospect of being confirmed as champions before kick-off ended by France's 41-28 win over Wales, the tension inside the Aviva Stadium was palpable from the start as Ireland plotted the dream finale to a memorable campaign.

But while few gave England much chance of spoiling the Irish party following their record-breaking hammering by France last week, it was the visitors who settled quicker.

Their reward was two penalties, both scored by Farrell, the second coming after Alex Dombrandt stopped Johnny Sexton from scoring with a crucial tackle at the other end.

South African referee Jaco Peyper sends Freddie Steward off
South African referee Jaco Peyper sent Freddie Steward off just before half-time following the England full-back's collision with opposite number Hugo Keenan

Clearly nervous, Ireland were made to wait until the 18th minute for their first score. But it was a big one as Sexton thumped a penalty between the sticks to surpass Ronan O'Gara as the competition's record scorer.

While Sexton's record-breaking penalty settled a few nerves, Sheehan's score produced a massive roar from the Aviva crowd, the hooker crossing after a well-worked set-piece that saw Josh van der Flier breaking from a line-out maul.

With Sheehan having given Ireland a much-needed shot in the arm, things went from bad to worse for England on the cusp of half-time when Steward was sent off after colliding with Hugo Keenan.

After an Irish pass went forwards, Keenan stooped to pick up the loose ball. The on-rushing Steward turned sideways at the last moment and Keenan's head collided with the England full-back's arm, with referee Jaco Peyper ruling that the contact merited a red card.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, England refused to lie down in the second half, and moved to within a point when Farrell booted his third penalty between the posts.

But Ireland managed to regain control and exerted enough pressure to prise open holes in the English defence, with Henshaw able to slip through before Sheehan's second score seemingly put the hosts out of England's reach.

Ireland break English resistance to seal famous win

Robie Henshaw scores Ireland's second try of the game
Henshaw's try alleviated tension as the centre touched down to move Ireland 17-9 clear

To their credit, England continued to plug away and scored their only try when George crashed over, but after the visitors' Jack Willis was sin-binned, replacement Irish hooker Herring stretched to score his first Six Nations try and complete a famous triumph for Ireland.

While England head coach Steve Borthwick can take heart that his side delivered on their promise to show more fight than they did against France, a fourth-place finish is a stark reminder of the task facing Eddie Jones' successor.

In contrast, Ireland will now approach the World Cup later this year with relish as they look to progress past the quarter-finals of rugby's quadrennial showpiece for the first time.

That is all to come. For now, Ireland can celebrate retaking their place at the top of the Six Nations.

Ireland: Keenan; Hansen, Henshaw, Aki, Lowe; Sexton (capt), Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong; Baird, Ryan; O'Mahony, van der Flier, Doris.

Replacements: Herring, Healy, O'Toole, Treadwell, Conan, Murray, R Byrne, O'Brien.

England: Steward; Watson, Slade, Tuilagi, Arundell; Farrell (c), Van Poortvliet; Genge, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Ribbans, Ludlam, Willis, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Walker, M Vunipola, Cole, Isiekwe, B Curry, Mitchell, Smith, Marchant.

Comments

Join the conversation

1054 comments

  • Comment posted by Briggadoon, today at 19:06

    Well done Ireland best team in the tournament ,but that really sums up what’s wrong with rugby union as a spectacle I’m afraid … total nonsense by Pyper sending off Steward what was he supposed to do to avoid collision … totally ruined the game !!

    • Reply posted by Homebro, today at 19:14

      Homebro replied:
      He could tackle?

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 19:05

    Game ruined by a ridiculous red card!

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 19:08

      otiger replied:
      How was it ridiculous?

  • Comment posted by Pat, today at 19:07

    Well done Ireland. The best team. And that red card was a disgrace.

    • Reply posted by Lol Lollington, today at 19:15

      Lol Lollington replied:
      No, it wasn't. The moment he turned sideways, braced and led with his shoulder he's in trouble. Red card ALL DAY LONG.

  • Comment posted by laugh_till_I_stop, today at 19:06

    I wonder what England's win percentage is playing against Jaco Peyper?

    • Reply posted by old cynic, today at 19:15

      old cynic replied:
      Not so good not only does he overzealously penalise England but he is very dismissive of Farrell to the point of rudeness.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:06

    Ireland overall better team this 6N but if anyone thought that was a red card then I'm afraid you are clueless. That was farcical
    Marius Jonker take a bow

    • Reply posted by Gerald Wylie, today at 19:12

      Gerald Wylie replied:
      OK on the basis of the laws of the game give us the rationale why it was not. Clear line of sight, direct contact to the head with elbow, zero attempt to wrap. Feel sorry for him very good player but a red all day. What you really mean in you are unhappy England lost.

  • Comment posted by Bragi, today at 19:06

    Ireland clearly the more accomplished team but that red card was an abomination.

    • Reply posted by Bodie, today at 19:30

      Bodie replied:
      I'd take even a hollow grand slam like this one, hard to beat 16 man Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 19:06

    I think it is safe to assume that Joco Peyper will never have to pay for a drink in Dublin for the rest of his life.

    • Reply posted by Makadag, today at 19:17

      Makadag replied:
      Lookout tomorrow for the photos of him with the celebrating Irish team.......IRB has too many out of their depth officials like him

  • Comment posted by Bigpad, today at 19:08

    An imperfect victory for Ireland but no one will care tonight. Fair play to our English friends for making the Grand Slam a right struggle. By no means were the visitors "crushed", as the main headline states!

    • Reply posted by RDW_SW, today at 19:17

      RDW_SW replied:
      Yeah don't the BBC just love to over do it

  • Comment posted by Hmmmm, today at 19:06

    Soft red card meant an easy day for Ireland

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 19:10

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Ref left with no choice but other decisions were bizarre.

  • Comment posted by cchops, today at 19:08

    Congratulations to Ireland, they are deserved winners, but a decent game of rugby was yet again ruined by some awful and inconsistent officiating. Freddie Steward has a lot of skill, but disappearing into thin air isn’t one of them. His red card was just a rugby incident. Any number of forward passes - including at least one scoring pass - also wilfully ignored. Rugby is losing its soul.

    • Reply posted by Derek, today at 19:11

      Derek replied:
      Agreed. Ireland 3rd try clear forward pass

  • Comment posted by Spl0dger, today at 19:07

    What a joke this game has become

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I saw the replay and it looked bad. There was no intent for the man to hurt the player. But Rugby has a duty of care and you may not like the rules. The law says it was a red card offence

  • Comment posted by chiefmatt, today at 19:08

    Well, congratulations to Ireland for winning the Grand Slam.

    But for me Peyper ruined a physical, entertaining contest by only looking at the incident in slow motion. What else is Steward supposed to do?!

    • Reply posted by GivingUpTheGun, today at 19:10

      GivingUpTheGun replied:
      Willis' yellow was dubious based on the tip tackle the French got away with, too.

  • Comment posted by Saltway Sweeper, today at 19:06

    16 V 14

    • Reply posted by Homebro, today at 19:15

      Homebro replied:
      😂 if you count the ineptitude of England as -1

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 19:09

    If that’s a red then the rules are wrong. England played well.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      There was no intent for Steward to hurt him but rugby has a duty of care and the laws say it was a sending off offence

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:06

    Congrats to IRE on their well-deserved GS. Honour restored for ENG after last week's capitulation.

    But dear, oh dear. Peyper, the new Romain Poite, ruining games of rugby with ineptitude. My pre-match prediction was that the IRE by less than 10 would be a good result for ENG. We'll never know now. Is there something about referees having a surname beginning with P?

    • Reply posted by Erse, today at 19:09

      Erse replied:
      Nigel Powens is scratching his head

  • Comment posted by Ian Gordon, today at 19:08

    ‘Crush” is a little strong.

    Stewards red card should have been a yellow, ball carriers need to have some responsibility for their heads.

    England turned up and put pressure on Ireland. Congrats Ireland on your well deserved Slam.

    • Reply posted by How it is, today at 19:11

      How it is replied:
      “Crush” could not have been written by someone who watched the game. Good contest, Ireland were better than England

  • Comment posted by snoop, today at 19:06

    Crush? I'm sorry what? Anyway, congratulations Ireland. Great test match. Well played England, fought to the finish.

  • Comment posted by OllyBeGood, today at 19:09

    Never a red card. Clearly the officials wanting to ensure a good night in Dublin. Farcical.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The laws say it was a red card offence

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 19:07

    Strong England performance, way better than last week. 👏👏👏

    Red card handed gs to Ireland.

    • Reply posted by Gerald Wylie, today at 19:09

      Gerald Wylie replied:
      Are you suggesting it wasn’t a red? Really unfortunate and I feel pity for the lad who for me has been one of the few positives for England but it was absolutely in the application of the rules a red card

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 19:08

    That was more like it England, nothing like a red card that shouldn’t have been to ruin a game. Pride restored.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      We seemed to play better with fourteen men

