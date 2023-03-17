Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Watch: Captain Boyd's injury-time try wins Schools' Cup for Inst

Schools' Cup final: Campbell College v RBAI Campbell: (10) 17 Tries: Dornan, Ralston Pens: Rea; Cons: Rea 2 RBAI: (5) 22 Tries: Boyd 2, Edwards, Place; Cons: Eagleson

RBAI secured one of the most dramatic ever Schools' Cup wins as they edged Campbell College 22-17 with an injury-time try from captain Jacob Boyd.

The trophy looked set to be shared until Boyd crossed in the fifth minute of added time in a Kingspan thriller.

Campbell led 10-5 at half time, with Jed Dornan scoring their try before Boyd crossed for Inst.

Jacob Edwards and Alex Place put Inst ahead with tries before a Henry Ralstan try made it 17-17 with 10 to play.

Boyd's late winner, the last action of a pulsating final played in blustery conditions, made it a first Schools' Cup success for RBAI since 2017 and the 33rd outright win in the Belfast school's history.

A superb break from impressive number eight Bryn Ward helped lead to Boyd, an Ireland Under-19 international and son of former Ulster prop Clem Boyd, getting the ball and making an excellent surge for the corner for his second try.

It led to joyous celebrations from Inst players and their vocal supporters in the stands, while Campbell had to suffer their second consecutive Schools' Cup final defeat.

Dornan scored a deserved opening try for the east Belfast side in the 20th minute, which was converted by Matt Rea before Boyd crossed with a pick-up-and-go for his first try,

A Rea penalty gave Campbell that five-point advantage at the end of a first half which they will feel they shaded.

Inst got on top in the early stages of the second half, with second row Edwards scoring after a good line-out and fly-half Josh Eagleson finding his range with the conversion.

Place delivered a fine finish for Inst's third try on 49 minutes, after a lovely long pass from Eagleson, before Ralston crossed on the hour-mark to allow Rea's conversion to level the scores at 17-17.

Boyd's late, late winner meant that what would have been a first Schools' Cup trophy share since 1996 was avoided.