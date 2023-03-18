Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Scotland 26-14 Italy - Gregor Townsend's side survive late onslaught

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland at Murrayfield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Six Nations: Scotland v Italy
Scotland: (12) 26
Tries: Van der Merwe, Kinghorn (3); Cons: Kinghorn (3)
Italy: (6) 14
Tries: Allan; Pens: Allan (2), P Garbisi

Scotland concluded their Six Nations campaign with a dramatic bonus-point win over Italy at Murrayfield to all but guarantee a third-place finish in the Championship.

A stunning Duhan van der Merwe finish and Blair Kinghorn score - with Italy down to 14 - opened a half-time lead.

Kinghorn plunged over after the break but Tommaso Allan's try and a Paolo Garbisi penalty brought Italy within five and sparked a frantic finale.

However, Scotland survived a late onslaught and streaked away from their own line with the clock in the red, Kinghorn bursting over after a coruscating break to complete his hat trick.

After painful near-misses in the championship, this was another sickener for the Italians, a team that looked in danger of being beaten comfortably before coming storming back and scaring the life out of the Scots.

The game had been stodgy but the endgame was breathless as Italy pounded the Scotland line. A few minutes remained and a try would done for the hosts. Italy threw the kitchen sink into it for two and three minutes but couldn't get it done.

The agony for the visitors was the breakaway that saw Scotland get their bonus-point victory, run in by Kinghorn, who has now scored two Six Nations hat-tricks against the Italians.

It should be enough for Scotland to finish third - England would now need to record a bonus point win in Ireland and score heavily to have any chance of denying Gregor Townsend's side third place.

Messy throughout, but Scots find relief

This was messy from the start. A succession of penalties given away by Scotland on the floor, a maul that shunted them backwards, a lead given to Italy from the boot of Allan that could have been more had they been more ruthless.

Van der Merwe calmed local nerves soon after with a sensational finish in the corner. Without the defence-splitting brilliance of Finn Russell, Scotland lacked imagination for much of the day, but where there's Van der Merwe there's hope.

Scotland had been banging away in Italy's 22 for an age. Eventually, from a tap penalty they went down the short side, Jamie Ritchie spilled it backwards in the tackle, but Huw Jones came sweeping in behind and put Van der Merwe away.

The finish was something special. A leap in the air in a yard of space did for the last defender, Paolo Garbisi, and Scotland were on the board.

Allan put Italy back in front with another penalty but that was the last we saw of them as an offensive force for the longest time.

Scotland lived in Italy's 22 for the rest of the half but toiled to take advantage. Italy survived on the back of their defence and their offending and the home team's inability throw something different at them - a little deception, a modicum of confusion.

Relentless collapsing of scrums in their own 22 cost Italy a man. Angus Gardner had warned them, but they carried on and Marco Riccioni walked.

In the next wave, White put Kinghorn in, the fly-half cutting inside the cover to score. He then added the conversion.

Kinghorn is not a natural 10 and can't run a show from that position like Finn Russell can. He's a class player, though. And he showed it again early in the new half.

More Scotland pressure pushed Italy backwards - they missed 23 tackles in the first half alone - and when the space presented itself, Kinghorn bust through Juan Ignacio Brex and Sebastian Negri to touch down.

Another conversion brought his tally to 14 and stretched Scotland's lead to 19-6.

At that point you expected the Scots to drive on. Townsend used his bench in search for more momentum but everything stalled. The line-out started to malfunction (again) and Italy started to sense weakness.

Garbisi's gorgeous grubber down the left touchline and in behind Scotland found Allan, who ran away to score. You could feel the anxiety in Murrayfield now.

Allan failed with his conversion but Garbisi put over a fine penalty three minutes later after Scotland descended into a mess in defence. A five-point game now.

There was more to come. Much more. That last stand by the Italians. That last score by the Scots. And the sound of 67,000 panic-ridden home fans breathing heavily at the end.

'We dug it out in the end' - reaction

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend on BBC One: "You've got to trust that the players will front up defensively, which is what they did. To win a penalty at the scrum was great to see, and the try was even better.

"It's been an eventful Six Nations! France was a really encouraging performance; the last two weeks maybe weren't as good overall. You get that in sport, and we're just glad we finished with a win."

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie on BBC One: "Italy have deserved more from this tournament, they've played a lot of good rugby and they put us under huge amounts of pressure. I'm delighted we won that.

"Before the tournament, I said five good performances; we got four and a half. Today was a tough one, it was a solid performance. We dug it out, and we did well in the end. Hopefully we're third behind the two top teams in the world."

Italy head coach Kieran Crowley on BBC One: "Scotland finished their opportunities, we didn't finish ours. We keep turning up at the office and hopefully a bounce will go our way one day.

"It was one hell of a game - they gave it everything, we gave it everything. It's not for lack of effort. If you look at all five games, we've had opportunities but haven't effected them. It's something we can build on."

Line-ups

Scotland: 15-Smith; 14-Steyn, 13-Jones, 12-Tuipulotu, 11- Van der Merwe; 10-Kinghorn, 9-White; 1-Schoeman, 2-Turner, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Skinner, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Ritchie (capt), 7-Watson, 8-Dempsey

Replacements: 16-Ashman, 17-Sutherland, 18-Nel, 19-Cummings, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-Price, 22-Healy, 23-Redpath

Italy: 15-Allan; 14-Bruno, 13-Brex, 12- Menoncello, 11-Gesi;10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Fusco; 1-Fischetti, 2-Nicotera, 3-Riccioni, 4-Iachizzi, 5-Ruzza, 6-Negri, 7- Lamaro (capt), 8-Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16-Manfredi, 17-Zani, 18-Ceccarelli, 19-Niccolo Cannone, 20-Pettinelli, 21-Zuliani, 22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Morisi

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Touch judges: Matthew Carley (England) & Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia)

Comments

Join the conversation

201 comments

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 14:27

    Lucky, lucky Scotland!

    I have long argued (& still do) for a play-off between the 6N wooden spoon & the top of the next tier. But this is a VERY different Italy team from years past. Don't let the score fool you, nor the cruel (for Italy) late try. They pushed SCO all the way & were on the verge of winning. Congrats to SCO, but such a shame for ITA. They deserved something from this year's 6N.

    • Reply posted by Lynch66, today at 14:29

      Lynch66 replied:
      I would still have the play off, on current form Italy would have nothing to worry about

  • Comment posted by Scottiedog, today at 14:35

    Edge of the seat stuff. Once Italy improve their execution are going to start winning soon. Hats off to Scotland for gritty defence, and what a way to finish the game and tournament. Overall, Scotland deserve 3rd place, Italy deserves more points

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Italy dont deserve the wooden spoon. They should have at least won one game. Shame they never turned up against Wales

  • Comment posted by jappychap, today at 14:30

    Thank you Scotland and Italy. Irrespective of the score, this was a game of rugby as it should be played.

    • Reply posted by Gooney, today at 14:44

      Gooney replied:
      I must have been watching another game........I wouldn't rate it particularly high

  • Comment posted by olifox, today at 14:31

    Great ending to the match, but I can’t help but feel the Italians were on the unfortunate side of some questionable decisions by the referee.

    • Reply posted by Ken, today at 14:37

      Ken replied:
      As were some Scots. But tends to even out over the match.

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 14:39

    Both Fagerson's need to buck up. That's why Price is still on the radar...he's very good at game management. Thought the ref was a wee bit unfair with the line outs. One or two of Italy's did not look straight and certainly not as straight as the one we got pinged for

    • Reply posted by purplemonkeydishwasher, today at 15:03

      purplemonkeydishwasher replied:
      Have to agree. Price does seem to have purple patches where it all comes together like the Lions tour but usually when I see him near the ball I get nervous as a Scotland fan.

  • Comment posted by kimosabi, today at 14:33

    Exciting game with an even more exciting end.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have to admit that i do love watching Scotland play rugby these days

  • Comment posted by Wheatsheaf, today at 14:32

    So near yet so far for Italy but hats off to them they try to play the game properly. With a little more control and better finishing they would have had the victory. Hope Crowley stays to develop them further.

  • Comment posted by sten, today at 14:45

    Entertaining game. Some interesting law interpretations from the officials. Could have gone either way. Well played Italy; well done Scotland.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:36

    Well played Italy!!! 👏👏👏

    Scotland from a few years ago lose that every time. Some kind of progress I suppose. Hopefully more to come.

  • Comment posted by wembley1977, today at 14:41

    Thar was our hardest victory- if Italy keep playing like that they will soon be leaving both England and Wales behind next season.

    • Reply posted by MadeInBritain, today at 14:43

      MadeInBritain replied:
      Agreed. Think England and Wales might need to step down and make way for Georgia and Rumania to keep the standard up.

  • Comment posted by Andrew ODonnell, today at 14:35

    It wasn’t a late win they where in the lead!!!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And it was not a late defeat when Italy were behind the whole game

  • Comment posted by rabbidrunner, today at 14:31

    Italy have thrown away 3 games in this Six Nations, when they can get their decision making sorted they will be in a fantastic situation

    • Reply posted by Murrayfield, today at 14:33

      Murrayfield replied:
      THAT will come with experience.

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 14:36

    Scotland were giving away so many penalties at the end wouldn't have been surprised to have seen a card / pen try.

    Italy very very unlucky

    • Reply posted by MadeInBritain, today at 14:42

      MadeInBritain replied:
      Two marginal offsides is hardly 'so many penalties'

  • Comment posted by Murrayfield, today at 14:32

    Italy try to play open running rugby, at times their execution fails them. That last try, Italy expected just a hoof to end the match, but to run from there, VDM saw the gap and motored, it shows his destructive power, Blair Kinghorn still following him to score, another one for the records, a great try.

    • Reply posted by Nathan, today at 14:36

      Nathan replied:
      A lack of patience and composure on Italy's part. I like their positivity though.

  • Comment posted by Gram78, today at 15:15

    Those last few minutes were fantastic. What sport is all about. Great entertainment.
    Scotland overall deserved the win, but Italy made a real game of it. Rugby at its best.

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 14:48

    Good start to the day, will be even better when England get humped.

    • Reply posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:59

      muddy wolf replied:
      Terrible start to the day, made worse by the early Wales try.

  • Comment posted by ebola, today at 15:13

    Possibly the less than 6 day turnaround having an impact on Scotland. A lot went into that Ireland game.

    Italy deserve a lot of credit but in years gone by Scotland would have lost that game.

  • Comment posted by Tank, today at 14:58

    Irish fan here fair play Scotland my second team, see yous at the world cup

  • Comment posted by Little Tiger, today at 15:13

    An amazing denouement in the dying seconds. As a biased Scot, I'm relieved, because it seemed that Italy would snatch at least a draw. However, neither team really deserved to lose. One thing that has been particularly striking about this year's 6 Nations is that almost all the matches have been highly absorbing to watch. Well done to all involved.

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 14:40

    Scotland were mostly in control but Italy butchered win at the end.

    Scoreline did not reflect closeness of game.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 14:41

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      That’s fair comment.

