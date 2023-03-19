Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland won the Under-20 Grand Slam a day after Andy Farrell's senior team achieved the feat in Dublin

Under-20 Six Nations Ireland (12) 36 Tries: Gavin 2, Gleeson 2, Hadden, Gunne Cons: Prendergast 3 England (7) 24 Tries: Elliott 2, Jenkins Con: Harris 2, Worsley Pen: Harris

Ireland have won back-to-back Under-20 Six Nations Grand Slams with a bonus-point 36-24 victory over England.

Hugh Gavin and Brian Gleeson scored first-half tries for the hosts at a soaking Musgrave Park, while Tobias Elliott crossed for England.

George Hadden scored before England's Monty Bradbury was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Henry McErlean.

Gleeson and Gavin added scores, and although England threatened a comeback, Fintan Gunne secured the win late on.

England, who had an outside chance of the title heading into the final round, had provided a scare in the final 10 minutes through Joe Jenkins and Elliott before Gunne's final score.

A day after Andy Farrell's senior side wrapped up the Grand Slam, Ireland raced into an early lead when Gavin crossed in the corner but Sam Prendergast sent his conversion wide in blustery conditions.

With the wind in their sails, Joseph Woodward produced a superb try-saving tackle to deny scrum-half Gunne in a move that started deep in the Irish half.

The stern English defence was rewarded on 16 minutes when the ball came free from a rolling maul and Elliott was able to scamper under the posts, and Harris added the easy conversion to knock the visitors into the lead.

The conditions were in full effect when Harris' long-range penalty held up in the wind and landed in Irish hands.

Ireland went into the break into the lead when Gleeson barrelled over from a rolling maul, and Prendergast made no mistake from the tee to extend the hosts' lead.

Ireland punish 14-man England

England try-scorer Elliott was sent to the bin for a deliberate knock-on close to the Irish line, and Ireland immediately capitalised as Hadden drove over the line after sustained pressure.

Things went from bad to worse for England when fly-half Bradbury was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle that saw Henry McErlean flip over his shoulder and land on his back.

With a two-man advantage, Gleeson was able to power over for his second and Ireland's fourth try and Gavin collected Prendergast's crossfield kick to add a fifth score.

Jenkins ran over for a try before Elliott breezed over in the corner to make it a one-score game in the final 10 minutes, but Gunne snuck over in the final two minutes to put the game, title and destination of the Grand Slam beyond all doubt.

"It's unbelievable," said man of the match Gleeson. "First of all the atmosphere at Musgrave Park, you can't ask for any better than that.

"We were shaky enough towards the end. Fair play to England, they are an unbelievable team.

"We always talk about putting our foot on their throats and being relentless. I feel like we did that at times today and that is why we came out on top.

"We said at the tournament that we had to be warriors, every single one of us, we showed that today and right through the campaign."

Ireland: McErlean; Nicholson, Cooney, Devine, Gavin; Prendergast, Gunne; Hadden, McCarthy, McCarthy; Mangan, O'Tighearnaigh; McNabney, Quinn, Gleeson.

Replacements: Sheahan, Morris, Barrett, Hopes, Molony, Cawley, West, Osborne.

England: Harris; Cleaves, Ma'asi-White, Woodward, Elliott; Bradbury, Bracken; McArthur, Theobald-Thomas, Fasogbon; Eite, Chessum; Carnduff, Fisilau, Cunningham-South.

Replacements: Jibulu, Opoku-Fordjour, Hoyt, Carmichael, Woodman, Thomas, Worsley, Jenkins