Pundits pick Six Nations teams of the tournament

BBC pundits John Barclay and Sam Warburton have named their Six Nations teams of the tournament.

Both teams include 10 of the same players, while former Scotland captain Barclay has picked compatriot Finn Russell at fly-half, with ex-Wales skipper Warburton choosing Johnny Sexton.

Players from Grand Slam champions Ireland and runners-up France dominate but there are five Scottish players and one Italian. There are no players from England or Wales.

Have a look at who both men picked in their XV and let us know the team you would pick in our comments section below.

Barclay selected six Irishmen, five Frenchmen and four Scots. The big talking point was at fly-half, where Barclay chose Russell.

"I love the way he plays the game," said Barclay. "I think it was a really important championship for Finn that he could come in and steer the team.

"There were some errors to his game but not as much to previous years and his approach to the game is fantastic."

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan was Barclay's player of the tournament.

He said: "It is so easy to give it to Antoine Dupont and his highlight reel would probably be better but you very rarely see Keenan do a single thing wrong in the game.

"His core skills are so good and his positive contributions are so influential. I think he is quality."

Barclay's XV: Keenan; Van der Merwe, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Hansen; Russell, Dupont, Baille, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Fagerson, Ollivon, Doris.

Warburton selected seven Irishmen, four Frenchmen, three Scots and an Italian.

The former British and Irish Lions captain said Sexton was Ireland's "colonel" and would be his current choice at 10 for the Lions.

"I'm a bit more risk averse so that is why I like Johnny Sexton - because he is less risky and has less errors in his game," said Warburton.

The tournament's top try-scorer Damian Penaud was Warburton's player of the tournament.

"I just love Penaud," he said.

"Dupont is the best player in the tournament but I think Penaud is a brilliant player."

Warburton's XV: Keenan; Penaud, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Sexton, Dupont; Schoeman, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Negri, Van der Flier, Doris.

