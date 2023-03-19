Close menu

Six Nations 2023: Johnny Sexton or Finn Russell? BBC pundits pick their teams of the tournament

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments17

Pundits pick Six Nations teams of the tournament

BBC pundits John Barclay and Sam Warburton have named their Six Nations teams of the tournament.

Both teams include 10 of the same players, while former Scotland captain Barclay has picked compatriot Finn Russell at fly-half, with ex-Wales skipper Warburton choosing Johnny Sexton.

Players from Grand Slam champions Ireland and runners-up France dominate but there are five Scottish players and one Italian. There are no players from England or Wales.

Have a look at who both men picked in their XV and let us know the team you would pick in our comments section below.

John Barclay's team of the tournament

Barclay selected six Irishmen, five Frenchmen and four Scots. The big talking point was at fly-half, where Barclay chose Russell.

"I love the way he plays the game," said Barclay. "I think it was a really important championship for Finn that he could come in and steer the team.

"There were some errors to his game but not as much to previous years and his approach to the game is fantastic."

Ireland full-back Hugo Keenan was Barclay's player of the tournament.

He said: "It is so easy to give it to Antoine Dupont and his highlight reel would probably be better but you very rarely see Keenan do a single thing wrong in the game.

"His core skills are so good and his positive contributions are so influential. I think he is quality."

Barclay's XV: Keenan; Van der Merwe, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Hansen; Russell, Dupont, Baille, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Fagerson, Ollivon, Doris.

Sam Warburton's team of the tournament

Warburton selected seven Irishmen, four Frenchmen, three Scots and an Italian.

The former British and Irish Lions captain said Sexton was Ireland's "colonel" and would be his current choice at 10 for the Lions.

"I'm a bit more risk averse so that is why I like Johnny Sexton - because he is less risky and has less errors in his game," said Warburton.

The tournament's top try-scorer Damian Penaud was Warburton's player of the tournament.

"I just love Penaud," he said.

"Dupont is the best player in the tournament but I think Penaud is a brilliant player."

Warburton's XV: Keenan; Penaud, Fickou, Tuipulotu, Van der Merwe; Sexton, Dupont; Schoeman, Sheehan, Furlong, Ryan, Flament, Negri, Van der Flier, Doris.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by muddy wolf, today at 14:32

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lead Belly, today at 14:30

    Russell or sexton. Sexton is on another planet! What a ridiculous write up.

  • Comment posted by markie, today at 14:29

    John Barclay only picked 4 Scots? But then Andy Nicol would have picked 10. But why are we still having this debate about Russell? Yes he attacks but he is very ordinary defensively. Not remotely in the same class as Sexton. Or Ntamack?

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 14:28

    If you picked 3 teams there wouldn't be an English player on it.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 14:32

      Justfacts replied:
      Italy had 1 or 2 closer to getting picked.

  • Comment posted by Hypertension, today at 14:27

    Not a single English or Welshman in either selection.

    Says it all really and I'm not in disagreement. A terrible season for both.

  • Comment posted by cjack212, today at 14:27

    How are you leaving Penaud out John Barclay?

  • Comment posted by Clem Fandango, today at 14:26

    Surely Ramos!!

  • Comment posted by Someone76, today at 14:24

    Ireland fan here, but how have they both selected Furlong? Obviously a great player, but he only played 2 games and was well short of his best in the second one against England.

  • Comment posted by adam, today at 14:24

    Good not see a single English player, they have been woeful, love to see Ireland win the World Cup, France would be my second choice, BTW I am English!

  • Comment posted by guygs18, today at 14:24

    Furlong’s a great player but has hardly played

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 14:23

    Sexton or Russell??? Are you having a laugh? Russell was a country mile behind Sexton

    • Reply posted by guygs18, today at 14:26

      guygs18 replied:
      Didn’t watch the England or Wales game then when Russell ran the show

  • Comment posted by Kildare Jerry, today at 14:21

    No Huw Jones in either? 2 forwards selecting!

    • Reply posted by JR, today at 14:25

      JR replied:
      Mind they aren’t allowed to pick a team of forwards. Jones maybe just edged out.

  • Comment posted by JR, today at 14:17

    Marcus smith?

    • Reply posted by TheMassDebator, today at 14:20

      TheMassDebator replied:
      🤣🤣🤣 Wouldn't even make the bench

Top Stories

Six Nations 2023

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured