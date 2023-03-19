Wales captain Sam Warburton was sent off for a dangerous tackle on France's Vincent Clerc during their semi final at the 2011 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton believes Wales can reach the last four of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, despite finishing fifth in this year's Six Nations.

Wales won only one of their five games, beating bottom side Italy 27-19.

But Warburton, who led Wales to the 2011 Rugby World Cup semi-final, believes the current side could match that achievement.

"I think Wales can make the semi-final of the World Cup after some of the progress I've seen," said Warburton.

Wales lost their opening three games against Ireland, Scotland and England under returning head coach Warren Gatland, who replaced Wayne Pivac in December.

After victory in Rome in round four they picked up a four-try bonus point in their final weekend 41-28 defeat to runners-up France.

Four defeats and fifth place matched their performance in last year's Championship under Pivac - but asked on the BBC's Rugby Union Daily podcast to mark Wales' report card, Warburton said he could see improvements.

"I didn't have high expectations going into this championship anyway, so for where Wales went in and where they are coming out - and the performance they put in against France on the last week where I was really pleased with the progress - for where they are right now I was going to give them a C because I think they've come up with answers," he said.

"It was never about really performing that well, it was much more about discovery and finding who was going to replace the old guard which I'm actually now seeing light at the end of the tunnel and I have got more faith for the next few years.

"They come out of it having learned a lot about themselves."

Wales, ninth in the world rankings, have been drawn in Pool C along with Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France which begins in September.

A top two group finish would see them progress to the knockout stages where their quarter-final opponents would come from Pool D, which includes England, Japan and Argentina.

The current world top five - Ireland, France, New Zealand, South Africa and Scotland - are all on the other side of the draw so would not be Wales' opponents until the last four.

Gatland said after the Six Nations defeat in France his side will surprise teams at the World Cup despite a disappointing Six Nations and from his own experience of reaching the semi-final 12 years ago Warburton agrees.

"Wales came fourth [in the Six Nations] in 2011 and in that World Cup we genuinely thought we would get to the final," said Warburton, who also guided Wales to the quarter-finals in 2015.

"Our belief wasn't hindered at all. I actually believe Warren Gatland when he said people will be surprised how competitive Wales will be at a World Cup and I think particularly given the draw as well and how the top five teams in the world are on the other side of the draw.

"People might laugh at me for this, it's not beyond the possibility of England, Argentina, Australia - I don't think Wales will get to a final - but I think the first three teams could get to a World Cup final.

"Wales, given the draw, I don't think it's beyond the realms of possibility to get to a semi-final."