Rob Simmons joined London Irish in 2020 after a spell at New South Wales Waratahs

Rob Simmons will leave London Irish at the end of the season to join French club Clermont Auvergne.

The Australia lock, 33, has spent three seasons in west London, making 62 appearances for the Exiles to date.

"Although I have loved every second of my time here, this opportunity was one that myself and my family could not pass up," Simmons told Irish's website. external-link

"I will give my best efforts for the rest of the season and try to leave Irish in the best place possible."

Simmons has made more than 100 appearances for his country and featured in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups.

"We wish Rob and his family all the best in his new adventure and thank him for his efforts in the London Irish jersey," said Exiles director of rugby Declan Kidney.