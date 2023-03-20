Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tomas Lezana signed a new contract at Scarlets in May 2022, having joined the club in 2021

Argentina flanker Tomas Lezana has left Scarlets for French second-tier side Montauban.

Lezana, 29, departs after two seasons in west Wales in which he made 19 appearances, scoring three tries.

He joined Scarlets from Australian side Western Force in 2021 having previously played for Jaguares in Super Rugby.

"We'd like to thank Tomas for his efforts as a Scarlet over the last couple of seasons," said head coach Dwayne Peel.

"We wish him well with his move to France."

Lezana's departure follows the retirement of Scarlets and Scotland player Blade Thomson, while another back-rower, Sione Kalamafoni, is to leave Parc y Scarlets at the end of the season.

Prop Javan Sebastian will also leave in the summer as Scarlets reshape their squad amid ongoing financial issues in Welsh rugby.