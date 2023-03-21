Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Georgia Evans wore protective strapping on her arm during the World Cup following her injury

Women's Six Nations: Wales v Ireland Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 25 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 sports extra; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales forward Georgia Evans says she cannot wait to begin the 2023 Women's Six Nations campaign having recovered from a serious arm injury in 2022.

The 26-year-old dislocated her wrist and snapped both her radius and ulnar in a Premier 15s game last March and missed the whole 2022 Six Nations.

While the recovery time from the injury was short enough for Evans to play at the World Cup, she says in the moment it "felt like my world had ended".

"It was tough," said Evans.

"It felt longer than it was, it was only essentially 13 weeks, but when it happened it felt like my world had ended and my World Cup was over.

"Every bad thought goes through your head but then it is all hard work and no play for a while in rehab and making sure I was in the best possible place to come back into this environment.

"I came back for the final with Saracens and then went straight into international duty away in Canada and then World Cup prep.

"It was a lot of work but with the team behind me and the girls around me they made it easy and enjoyable at the same time."

Evans returned for the World Cup, and featured in the quarter-final defeat to eventual winners New Zealand, but it is another tournament which the lock has been eager to compete in.

The Saracens utility forward says the Six Nations is her "favourite time of the year" and is ready to make an impact in this year's competition.

Wales opening game is against Ireland at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, 25 March (14:15 GMT).

"It feels like a long time coming," said Evans.

"After Christmas everyone looks forward to the Six Nations.

"Growing up we used to watch it all the time, it was a big part of our family and it is a big part of every Welsh person's family.

"I'm really excited to be a part of it, I still have pinch me moments."

Since 2022, the Women's Six Nations has been held separately to the men's competition, and with 25 players now being employed professionally by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) the sport is growing in popularity.

The WRU issued 12 full-time contracts in 2022, the first year of the programme, but more than doubled that tally on 3 March.

During the 2022 Six Nations there was a new record crowd of 4,875 for a Wales home game, as fans watched a dramatic 24-19 win over Scotland.

Evans, who is one of the 25 players on a professional contract, is hoping to give back to the ever-increasing fan base during the Six Nations.

"The support we have behind us has grown 10-fold," added Evans.

"We can't thank those people enough, but we still want to put a performance on to make people proud and get more people involved.

"Standing alone [from the men's competition] is what we needed and it was the only way for women's rugby.

"It puts us on our own platform and shows us as our own identity.

"We might play the same sport but it may be slightly different to what people are used to."