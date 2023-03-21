Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Courtnall Skosan hasscored six tries for Northampton so far this season

Northampton Saints wing Courtnall Skosan is to leave the Premiership club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old South African joined the club from Golden Lions in 2021 and marked his debut with a hat-trick of tries against Worcester Warriors.

He has scored 19 tries in 37 games, having previously won 12 caps for the Springboks, all of them in 2017.

"He's been a cracking character to have around the environment here," said Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson.

"He's a great role model for the younger lads and the whole group have an enormous amount of respect for him."

Skosan has made 16 appearances this season to help Northampton to fourth place in the table, with three matches to go to clinch a place in the play-offs.

"Thank you to Saints' management, players, and staff for the last two seasons.

"To the fans - thank you for the support. You really are a force to be reckoned with, there's no better feeling than to play in front of a packed Franklin's Gardens," Skosan said. external-link

"For now, though, I'm looking forward to finishing this season off on a high."