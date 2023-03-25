Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Harry Thacker's early try against his former club was his 15th in all competitions for Bristol Bears this season

Gallagher Premiership Leicester: (15) 46 Tries: Youngs, Watson, Montoya 2, Pollard, Clare Pens: Pollard 2 Cons: Pollard 4, Gopperth Bristol: (10) 24 Tries: Thacker, Ibitoye, Randall, Pens: MacGinty Cons: MacGinty 2, Ibitoye

Leicester Tigers strengthened their grip on a top four place with a thrilling bonus-point win over fellow play-off hopefuls Bristol Bears.

Bears led through Harry Thacker on the counter-attack, but a Ben Youngs score and Anthony Watson's try from Handre Pollard's kick made it 15-10.

Gabriel Ibitoye raced then through to put the visitors ahead after the break.

But Tigers responded in style, with two Julian Montoya scores and Pollard and Charlie Clare tries ensuring victory.

A free-scoring finale rounded off an intriguing contest, with Bears also crossing through a classy finish by Harry Randall before Tigers ran away with the game in the closing stages to move to within three points of second-placed Sale thanks to a fifth consecutive win.

Bears, who themselves had won four on the bounce before travelling to Welford Road, remain in the mix for a top-four spot, but stay seventh with only three games remaining.

They were well in the hunt for a vital victory against Tigers but could not contain their ruthless hosts in the latter stages.

An error-strewn first-half had resulted in neither side exerting any sort of dominance in the teeming rain.

The stop-start nature meant Bristol were rarely able to show the attacking fluidity which had brought them more than 50 points in their two previous outings.

Tigers, with Youngs at his sniping best, eventually settled better to edge ahead at the interval and, despite Ibitoye latching onto a charged-down kick to put Bears ahead at 17-15 that was the last time they were in front.

Two typical Montoya scores, the first when he bundled over off the back of a maul following an impressive lineout drive, seemed to break Bristol's resolve.

The impeccable Pollard dived onto his own kick and then added the conversion to further stretch the lead with Clare adding a sixth try after Randall's thrilling score had given Bears a glimmer of hope.

Tigers head coach Richard Wigglesworth told BBC Radio Leicester:

"It's [a] big [result], when you get the points on the board it almost feels like a bit more because of how congested it is.

"Handre Pollard has got a brilliant rugby brain, he's got an intensity about him that when he speaks, you listen and he's everything you'd expect from a world-class 10.

"We hade a few issues in contact areas and the players sorted them out second half - we found an advantage with all their injuries and pressed that home.

"I'm really impressed with the decision-making and how they are going about their business on the field."

Leicester: Brown; Watson, Scott, Gopperth, Potter; Pollard, Youngs; West, Montoya (capt), Heyes, Martin, Henderson, Libenberg, Cracknell, Wiese.

Replacements: Clare, Cornin, Cole, Snyman, Reffell, van Poortvliet, Atkinson, Steward.

Bristol: Piutau; Lloyd, Radradra, Williams, Ibitoye; MacGinty, Randall (co-capt); Thomas, Thacker, Lahiff, Bradbury, Vui, Luatua (co-capt), Lewis, Harding.

Replacements: Davis, Genge, Kloska, Heenan, Thomas, Uren, Bedlow, Heward.

Referee: