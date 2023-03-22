Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Mason Grady made his Wales debut in the Six Nations against England and also played against Italy

United Rugby Championship: Zebre v Cardiff Venue: Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma Date: Friday, 24 March Kick-off: 19:10 GMT

Rhys Preistland and James Botham return from injury for Cardiff at Zebre in the United Rugby Championship on Friday.

Wales international Mason Grady returns to the starting XV along with Six Nations squad member Teddy Williams.

Cardiff make eight personnel changes from defeat against Ulster, with a new front row of Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher and Keiron Assiratti.

Shane Lewis-Hughes comes into the back row with captain Josh Turnbull switching to lock.

Another member of Wales Six Nations squad, prop Rhys Carre is on the bench.

Botham returns after surgery to remove his appendix in February, while Priestland has recovered from a hamstring problem suffered in January's defeat at Leinster.

Flanker Hughes will make his first start since October.

Zebre include winger Simone Gesi and scrum-half Alessandro Fusco who both played for Italy in their final Six Nations defeat against Scotland.

With three rounds of matches to go the Italian side are bottom of the United Rugby Championship having lost all 15 games this season.

Cardiff, who also have a European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Sale next month, are 10th - the highest placed Welsh side in the table and five points short of the play-off places.

Director of rugby Dai Young said: "Everyone is excited about the weeks ahead, whether it is the final rounds of the URC, and the prospect of the Welsh Shield and play-offs, or Europe.

"There is no shortage of motivation and despite picking up some injuries in recent weeks we have welcomed others back and have brought Mason Grady and Rhys Carré straight back in following their Six Nations involvement.

"We're really looking forward to getting back out on the pitch for what is a really important game in our season.

"We will not underestimate Zebre and are preparing for a really tough encounter but if we want to finish as the top Welsh team then this is a fixture we simply have to win."

Zebre: Richard Kriel; Kobus Van Wyk, Erich Cronje, Enrico Lucchin, Simone Gesi; Geronimo Prisciantelli, Chris Cook; Paolo Buonfiglio, Jacques Du Toit, Muhamed Hasa, Jan Uys, Leonardo Krumov, Luca Andreani, Jacopo Bianchi, Giovani Licata.

Replacements: Giampietro Ribaldi, Luca Rizzoli, Riccardo Genovese, Dave Sisi, Matt Kvesic, Alessandro Fusco, Antonio Rizzi, Jacopo Trulla.

Cardiff: Ben Thomas; Owen Lane, Mason Grady, Max Llewellyn, Jason Harries; Rhys Priestland, Lloyd Williams; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Keiron Assiratti, Josh Turnbull (capt.), Teddy Williams, Shane Lewis-Hughes, James Botham, James Ratti

Replacements: Liam Belcher, Rhys Carré, Will Davies-King, Seb Davies, Thomas Young, Ellis Bevan, Jarrod Evans, Matthew Morgan

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: Riccardo Angelucci & Matteo Locatelli (FIR)

TMO: Ben Blain (SRU)