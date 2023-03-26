Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ollie Lawrence scored a try for Bath on his return from Six Nations duty with England

Gallagher Premiership Bath:(19) 36 Tries: Redpath, Obano, Cokanasiga, Dunn, Lawrence Pens: Francis Cons: Spencer 4 Exeter:(14) 19 Tries: Kata, Sio, Yeandle Cons: Slade 2

Bath moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a five-try win over Exeter to dent the Chiefs' top-four ambitions at the Recreation Ground.

Cameron Redpath opened the scoring before Solomone Kata and Scott Sio put Exeter ahead.

Beno Obano and Joe Cokanasiga then gave Bath the half-time lead.

Tries from Tom Dunn and Ollie Lawrence stretched their advantage and while Jack Yeandle pulled one back, with Exeter now sixth in the table.

Bath: Gallagher; Cokanasiga, Lawrence, Redpath, McConnochie; Bailey, Spencer (capt); Obano, Dunn, Stuart, McNally, van Velze, Hill, Cloete, Reid.

Replacements: Annett, Boyce, Rae, Lee-Warner, Bayliss, Schreuder, Francis, de Glanville.

Sin bin: Beno Obano (20 mins), Niall Annett (78 mins)

Exeter: Hodge; Nowell (capt), Slade, Kata, Woodburn; Skinner, S Maunder; Sio, Frost, Street, Dunne, Jenkins, Ewers, Tshiunza, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Schickerling, Williams, Davis, J Maunder, J Simmonds, DeVoto.

Sin bin: Dan Frost (48 mins)

Referee: Karl Dickson