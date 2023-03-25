Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Sponsors have threatened to withdraw support for Welsh rugby without change

Judgement day looms for Welsh rugby and not just on the pitch as clubs prepare to vote on the future of the game.

The annual double-header between the four regions at the Principality Stadium may boast that grandiose title.

But domestic rivalries could be just as intense at an extraordinary general meeting in Port Talbot on Sunday.

More than 280 Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) clubs will vote on proposals to reform the way the game is run following a series of damaging scandals.

The result of that vote is likely to be even more important than any on the pitch.

Acting chief executive Nigel Walker has said Welsh rugby faces an "existential crisis", but this will be a vote for control.

Modern rugby is a different animal to when the WRU was founded by 11 clubs 142 years ago.

There is a clear divide between the professional game and the community game, though one simply cannot exist without the other.

However, the debate is now over who runs - or should run - the game in Wales

What are they voting on?

The existing WRU board aims to "modernise" the face of the governing body.

Firstly they would double the number of independent members (INEDs) - people from outside Welsh rugby circles - on the board from three to six. This would include the chair.

The WRU proposals also include a board representative with a specific remit to represent the women's and girls' rugby.

To do this they must change the articles of association because the WRU is, in effect, a co-operative of its member clubs.

Why change?

The WRU is a £100million business.

However the elite end of the game feels it is hamstrung by relying on initiatives signed off by a board dominated by members elected into roles by the amateur section of the game.

Current board members have described how Welsh rugby would be a "laughing stock" without "modernisation".

It also wants to redress the gender imbalance following recent scandals with an ambition that at least five of the 12 board members are women, including one of the top two jobs - the chief executive or chair.

Catherine Read is currently the only female on the board.

Why now?

These plans are nothing new - as explained below - but recent controversy has fuelled the calls for reform.

The vote comes in the wake of a catalogue of damaging allegations that saw chief executive Steve Phillips resign.

His interim replacement, Nigel Walker, was forced to appear before a Senedd hearing following a BBC Wales Investigates programme that provided allegations of sexism and misogyny within the governing body.

Those allegations are being investigated by an independent taskforce led by former judge Dame Anne Rafferty.

Is there any opposition?

Of course there is, this is Welsh rugby.

To bring in more independent members, it means fewer representatives from the clubs themselves. And that could be the sticking point.

The board wants to halve the number of elected national or district members, elected from the WRU council, from eight to four.

This is effectively asking the clubs to agree to have less of a say in what happens at the top and is therefore unlikely to get universal backing.

Aberavon Harlequins have led the opposition against cutting the "democratic voice" of the union clubs to hold the board to account.

It's secretary, Stuart Broad, insisted they are not against change or modernisation, but said: external-link "Many clubs harbour grave concerns that this is being pressurised on us as a 'Do or Die' scenario."

Some clubs feel backed into a corner over the doomsday scenario painted by the WRU

The WRU's response?

Even if the vote passes, clubs will still have the right to call an EGM with 20% support to review the plans.

But the WRU believes better governance will mean a better business, so more money filtering down to all levels.

The 19-member WRU Council that runs the community game would remain unchanged - with its annual £10.4million funding still ring-fenced.

What are the chances?

Walker was in bullish mood in the immediate aftermath of Phillips' resignation saying: "I'd like to see the club that votes against this".

He has since, sensibly, apologised for those comments and calmed his rhetoric, sensing the potential backlash.

Walker and chair Ieuan Evans have spent the last month travelling across Wales to explain their proposals to clubs in a bid to drum up support.

However we have been here before and predecessors in their positions have quit after failing.

Ieuan Evans and Nigel Walker must convince the clubs to vote through change

So what happened in the past?

In 2018, then-WRU Chairman Gareth Davies and chief executive Martyn Phillips recognised reform was overdue, but were outmanoeuvred by the clubs.

Their radical plans were seen as too much, too soon and were convinced to spread the changes over two annual general meetings (AGMs)

In 2018 some changes were brought in, including reducing the board from 20 to its current 12, but, crucially, having an independent chair or cutting the districts from nine to five did not happen.

And before he could push them through at the second chance, Davies was ousted by the clubs. Seeing the situation for what it was, Phillips quit four months later.

Davies' successor Rob Butcher then similarly failed last October and resigned the following month.

What is the process?

This is the only matter up for discussion at the meeting inside the Princess Royal Theatre in Port Talbot.

The doors are closed at 11:00 BST and WRU president Gerald Davies opens the meeting.

There will be key speakers, including Evans, and clubs will have their chance to ask questions and voice their opinion before the vote.

Of the 320 member and affiliated clubs, 282 get to vote.

The resolution requires 75% (212 votes) to be passed.

What happens next?

Yes vote - the WRU has set itself a deadline of 31 December, 2023 to have the new members in place, but expects the process to be much quicker.

Evans will stand down as chairman once a replacement is found.

No vote - one can only imagine the recriminations and repercussions. The WRU will go back to the drawing board to find another way while the likes of Walker, Evans and others may consider their positions.